Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract
Diving services provider Seamec Limited has awarded Fugro a three-year inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support contract.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Fugro noted the contract will support Seamec’s asset management project for ONGC off the west coast of India. The firm stated that it will provide Seamec with work class ROV services for three years from the middle of this month, adding the contract includes a two-year extension option.
“Fugro has been our trusted partner for a long time and we are confident that they will deliver on this contract with the expertise and reliability that we have come to expect,” commented Naveen Mohta, president of operations and commercial at Seamec, which has used Fugro for IRM, positioning and construction support for nearly a decade.
According to Fugro, the Seamec project entails inspecting, repairing and maintaining ONGC Mumbai’s offshore assets. It noted the assets include processing and wellhead platforms, risers, subsea pipelines, pipeline end manifolds, single buoy moorings and single point moorings. Fugro stated that its ROV services will support activities such as marine growth removal, cathodic potential and jacket structure and subsea pipeline thickness measurements. It added that experienced local personnel will operate the work class ROV.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
