Fugro Wins Offshore UK Contract

This photo shows Well-Safe's Guardian rig, where Fugro will provide remote operations support for subsea well decommissioning activities. PHOTO SOURCE: Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Solutions has awarded Fugro a remote operations contract on its UK-based Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning unit, Fugro reported Wednesday.

The initial three-year contract linked to Well-Safe’s subsea well decommissioning work calls on Fugro to supply and support remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, rig positioning and remote operations, Fugro noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“I am delighted to announce this contract award with Well-Safe Solutions,” commented Kevin Chambers, Fugro’s ROV Service Line director. “Our teams’ skills and experience in plug and abandonment and the decommissioning of offshore wells perfectly complement the expertise of Well-Safe Solutions. We will also add value through our extensive knowledge of marine asset integrity.”

Fugro stated that it will provide support from the company’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, U.K. The firm added that providing remote access to the onshore team will reduce the number of its personnel aboard the Well-Safe Guardian, improving efficiency and maximizing safety.

“Following an extensive tender process, we are pleased to award this contract to Fugro for ROV, rig positioning and remote operations,” stated Phil Milton, Well-Safe’s CEO. “The capabilities of their offering will enable Well-Safe Solutions to maximize overall operational efficiency and delivery for our clients at a cost-effective rate, while maintaining close commercial alignment.”

