Fugro Wins Offshore UK Contract
Well-Safe Solutions has awarded Fugro a remote operations contract on its UK-based Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning unit, Fugro reported Wednesday.
The initial three-year contract linked to Well-Safe’s subsea well decommissioning work calls on Fugro to supply and support remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, rig positioning and remote operations, Fugro noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“I am delighted to announce this contract award with Well-Safe Solutions,” commented Kevin Chambers, Fugro’s ROV Service Line director. “Our teams’ skills and experience in plug and abandonment and the decommissioning of offshore wells perfectly complement the expertise of Well-Safe Solutions. We will also add value through our extensive knowledge of marine asset integrity.”
Fugro stated that it will provide support from the company’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, U.K. The firm added that providing remote access to the onshore team will reduce the number of its personnel aboard the Well-Safe Guardian, improving efficiency and maximizing safety.
“Following an extensive tender process, we are pleased to award this contract to Fugro for ROV, rig positioning and remote operations,” stated Phil Milton, Well-Safe’s CEO. “The capabilities of their offering will enable Well-Safe Solutions to maximize overall operational efficiency and delivery for our clients at a cost-effective rate, while maintaining close commercial alignment.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Giant Slashes Dividend to Weather Crash
- TXOGA Leader Appointed to Governor Strike Force
- Total Buys Tullow ULA Interests for $575MM
- Beach Cancels Rig Contract With Diamond Offshore
- Oil Slump, US Sanctions Push Iran to Desperate Sales Tactics
- Qatar Petroleum China LNG Ship Deal Value Could Top $3B
- NGV Sales Growth Set to Rebound in UK
- Fugro Wins Offshore UK Contract
- Cheniere Pledges $1MM+ to Battle Pandemic
- Oil Extends Recovery from Selloff
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Explaining Negative Oil Prices
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Empire Petroleum Snags Eagle Ford Assets
- Trump Says He Will Add to Oil Reserve
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Shale Can Shock the World Again