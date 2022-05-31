Fugro To Work On Vito Transport And Installation

Jumbo Maritime has awarded Fugro a contract to help guide the safe transport and installation of a new FPS for Shell's Vito deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Offshore installation contractor Jumbo Maritime has awarded Fugro a positioning and metocean services contract to help guide the safe transport and installation of a new floating production system for Shell’s Vito deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Fugro services will support both inshore and offshore towing of the 24,000-ton structure as it leaves the coast of Texas and travels 500 miles to the Vito field for final positioning and hook-up. The project is expected to be executed in the summer of 2022.

Asset positioning will be accomplished using a remotely enabled Fugro Starfix solution. The approach will provide real-time knowledge of all vessel locations, both concerning each other and the FPS while limiting the number of surveyors required in the field.

Given the number of assets required for the project— eight inshore and offshore towing vessels, two anchor handling vessels, and the FPS— the remote technology will significantly reduce health and safety exposure, as well as carbon emissions. During installation, positioning data will be complemented by real-time current monitoring information to support situational awareness and safe working conditions.

“As a long-time global contractor to Jumbo, Fugro is pleased to support the tow-out and hook-up of the new Vito FPS. Working in partnership with Jumbo, we’ve designed a highly technical solution that will help to ensure a safe project outcome and support efficient operations in the field,” Dan Matthews, Fugro’s Commercial Director for Asset Integrity in the Americas, said.

Located over four blocks in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, the Vito deepwater development was sanctioned in April 2018 and will consist of eight subsea wells with deep. Aside from Jumbo, other contractors for the project include Sembcorp Marine, Subsea 7, Gate Energy, and Oceaneering.

Shell selected Sembcorp Marine to build and integrate the hull, topsides, and living quarters of the Vito semi-submersible unit back in May 2018. According to the Singapore-based player, Vito is the firm’s first floating production unit. It was delivered by the company’s Tuas Boulevard Yard and the integration of mega-topsides with a hull for the Vito unit was completed in October 2021.

The Vito deepwater project was originally scheduled to begin producing oil in 2021 but was delayed and will come online in 2022 and reach peak production of approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Sembcorp Marine delivered the Vito FPU to Shell a few days shy of New Year’s Day 2022. The estimated, recoverable resource for this project is approximately 300 million boe.

