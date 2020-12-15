Fugro Bags Guyana-Suriname Services Deal

Fugro has received a contract award from Petronas for the provision of positioning services for an exploration program in Block 52.

Fugro announced Tuesday that it has received a contract award from Petronas Suriname E&P B.V. (PSEPBV), a subsidiary of Petronas, for the provision of positioning services for an exploration program in Block 52, which is located in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

The two year deal will see Fugro help ensure safe and efficient transit, anchoring and drilling activities for the program’s semi-submersible rig and support vessels, Fugro outlined. Work on the contract has already begun.

Executing work as part of the deal in a Covid-19 environment has so far posed multiple operational challenges for Fugro, the company revealed. As an example, the company noted that both Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago’s international borders were closed ahead of the program’s first rig move in October. However, Fugro said its local staff worked with regulators to overcome these hurdles and deliver the surface and subsurface positioning services that PSEPBV needed to safely and accurately position the rig onsite.

“Our 40 years of geo-data knowledge and expertise in the Caribbean and Pacific South American region includes more than 15 years of operational experience in Suriname and 20 years in Trinidad and Tobago,” Brian Hottman, the director of Fugro’s Caribbean and Pacific South America Operations, said in a company statement.

“We are pleased to support PSEPBV in their operations through this landmark program and will continue to work diligently for them, as we have for our other clients in the region, to ensure careful progress on critical energy and infrastructure goals during these challenging times,” he added.

Earlier this month, Fugro was awarded three geotechnical investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver, the largest offshore wind farm zone to be developed in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

Fugro describes itself as the world’s leading geo-data specialist. The company employs around 9,500 people in 61 countries, according to its website.

