Fugro Achieves Mid-East Geophysical Milestone

Fugro has completed the Middle East’s first fully autonomous geophysical shallow-water route survey in response to growing demand for remote offshore services, according to a company statement.

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) captured geophysical data across a survey area 40 km out from the coast of Abu Dhabi. Controlled from the company’s operations center in Abu Dhabi, the entire process was completed remotely.

The results of the survey included conductivity, temperature, depth and salinity profiles, bathymetry data, seabed imaging, sub-bottom profiles, and ferrous object detection such as pipes. The benefits of the process, versus using a traditional mobilized and crewed survey, included reduced HSSE exposure and cost savings. Fugro’s USVs also have a much lower carbon footprint than a regular survey vessels, the company added in a statement.

“Witnessing this ambitious concept transformed into reality is a landmark moment in the Middle East that has resulted in the successful delivery of a critical seabed characterization report based solely on our autonomously acquired geo-data,” said Gerard Ferreira, Fugro’s Service Line Director for Marine Geophysics in the Middle East.

