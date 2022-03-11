Frontera, CGX Agree On Further Guyana Ops Financing

Frontera and CGX Energy have entered into a financing agreement for a $35 million loan enabling CGX to continue financing its share of costs related to the Corentyne Block and Berbice Deepwater Port.

The duo, joint venture partners in the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, said that the Loan to CGX will be available for drawdown in tranches on a non-revolving basis until the earlier of July 31, 2022, or the date on which CGX has drawn down the maximum amount of the loan.

The loan, together with all interest accrued, shall be due and payable July 31, 2022, or a later date determined by Frontera, at its sole discretion.

"We are pleased to complete this financing agreement in support of our joint venture as we build momentum towards spudding the Wei-1 exploration well in the second half of this year," said Orlando Cabrales, CEO of Frontera.

"These are exciting times for our joint venture, and we look forward to working with our partner, CGX, as we build on our recent exploration success at the Kawa-1 exploration well and generate value for our shareholders and the people of Guyana in one of the most exciting basins in the world," Cabrales added.

If the loan is extended by Frontera past July 31, 2022, the new interest rate will be raised from 9.7 percent to 15 percent per annum. The loan will be secured by all of the assets of CGX.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Frontera may elect to convert all or a portion of the principal amount of the outstanding loan, including accrued interest, into common shares of CGX at a conversion price equal to $2.42 per common share.

CGX has the right to prepay all or any portion of the loan, including any unpaid interest, on 15 business days’ notice to Frontera before July 31, 2022

CGX is also required to repay all of the loan outstanding if it issues any security that would dilute Frontera's current ownership of CGX, or if any of its subsidiaries enters into any transaction the proceeds of which are used by CGX to pay its part of the authorized costs of Wei-1.

The maximum number of common shares of CGX which may be acquired by Frontera is approximately 14.46 million common shares of CGX. If only the loan principal was converted, Frontera would hold approximately 77.93 percent of CGX, compared to its current ownership of 76.97 percent. The loan remains subject to customary conditions, including obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

"The Kawa- 1 exploration well represents a transformative discovery for CGX, in partnership with Frontera. With positive results and data supporting the 200 feet of net pay indicated, we have de-risked our exploration program and can continue to move forward with our overall plans, beginning with Wei-1," said Suresh Narine, Executive Co-Chairman of CGX.

