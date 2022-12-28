Frigid Weather Could Potentially Curtail LNG Exports

'Exports plunged by about half during the 2021 storm'.

Frigid weather could test the Texas electricity grid and potentially curtail LNG exports.

That’s according to a new report from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros, which noted that exports briefly plunged during an Arctic storm in February 2021 that took down Texas’ grid.

According to a chart showing U.S. LNG exports over the last four years, which was included in the report, these exports have ticked up in December to around 2020 December levels, although they’re still below 2021 December levels and first quarter 2022 levels.

“High U.S. LNG exports have been a life saver for Europe’s gas-starved power sector in the face of reduced Russian supply,” Kayrros stated in the report.

“Exports plunged by about half during the 2021 storm but were exceptionally high early this year,” the report added.

In its latest short term energy outlook report, which was released earlier this month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted that U.S. LNG exports peaked in the first half of 2022 as facilities operated close to maximum capacity and a new facility, Calcasieu Pass, came online and steadily increased output.

“However, a fire at Freeport LNG in June resulted in the shutdown of the facility, removing about 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of U.S. LNG export capacity in 2H22,” the STEO highlighted.

“The Freeport facility recently announced plans to come back online in December and to increase output to about 2.0 Bcf/d in January 2023. When Freeport LNG resumes, we forecast U.S. LNG exports will establish a new record close to 12.5 Bcf/d in March 2023. We expect LNG exports will then reach 12.7 Bcf/d by the end of 2023,” the STEO added.

On December 16, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that it was closely monitoring changing weather conditions.

“ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates,” the company stated at the time.

In a Twitter statement on December 24, ERCOT thanked “all who worked around the clock to keep the grid reliable during Winter Storm Elliott”.

“We continue to closely monitor and expect sufficient generation to meet demand,” the company added in the statement.

Grid conditions are currently “normal”, according to the ERCOT site.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com