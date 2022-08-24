Fresh Wave of Protests Start in Southern Libya

'The movement has threatened to close oil fields in Southern Libya'.

A fresh wave of protests have started in Southern Libya organized by a group called the Fezzan Anger Movement, Dryad Global’s latest maritime security threat advisory (MSTA) has revealed.

“The movement has threatened to close oil fields in Southern Libya, having already blockaded roads to El Sharara oil field in the past,” the MSTA noted.

“Protests are likely to continue with an increased risk of commercial disruption from oil fields in Southern Libya,” the MSTA added.

Dryad Global’s latest MSTA also revealed that Libya’s Waha oil company has resumed operations at the Dahra oil field. The asset had been shut down since 2015 due to an ISIS attack, the MSTA highlighted.

In a previous MSTA released earlier this month, Dryad noted that, following a “significant” escalation in militia activity in Tripoli due to clashes between militias loyal to rival Dbeibah and Bashagha administrations, “militias agreed to end the latest round of fighting to avert another war”.

“This came amidst reports by the former commander of the Joint Operations Room that ‘war is highly likely if there is intransigence and an absence of solutions’,” the MSTA stated.

“On 26 July, rival Military leaders from General Haftar’s LNA and the Tripoli based Libyan Army met to discuss a unified command. Such talks will pave way for the Joint Military Commission to continue its activities to fully implement the ceasefire agreement,” the MSTA added.

“The continued unrest is likely to increase the short-term commercial disruption within Libya,” the MSTA continued.

Dryad notes on its website that the security situation in Libya can change rapidly “so it is recommended that vessel operators warn their crew of the volatility of the situation, check with local port authorities as to the ports status, and carry out an assessment of the risks involved prior to entering or transiting Libyan waters”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com