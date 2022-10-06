French Strikes Tighten European Diesel Supplies Further
The European diesel market is tightening faster than usual as workers’ strikes at French refineries choke off supplies.
The continent’s diesel sector -- which tightens during the heating season -- has been on edge since the invasion of Ukraine, with traders already shunning Russian barrels. That’s now being exacerbated by French industrial action curbing fuel output just as routine maintenance starts at oil-processing facilities across Europe.
Europe’s diesel market has surged this week as worries about near-term availability mount. The contract closest to expiry is now more than $90 a ton above November futures, with the gap shooting up to the biggest since July. Futures have rallied to the equivalent of about $150 a barrel.
The strikes add pressure to Europe’s diesel and heating oil market, which has been left short by the loss of Russian supply. The action has seen filling stations in parts of France start to run out of fuel -- another headache for consumers and industries hit by a cost-of-living crisis and the worst energy crunch in decades.
Oil trader Gunvor Group’s Chief Executive Officer Torbjorn Tornqvist said Tuesday that the diesel market is moving toward levels of tightness that were seen in the weeks after the invasion of Ukraine.
The French outages “come at exactly the wrong time for Europe’s energy security, as they risk accelerating product stockdraws ahead of the looming embargo on imports of Russian products,” Facts Global Energy said in a note Tuesday.
France is an important fuel supplier, able to process more than 1 million barrels of crude a day. The strikes have affected about two-thirds of the nation’s capacity. The two biggest refineries -- the Normandy plant operated by TotalEnergies SE and Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Gravenchon -- are operating below capacity.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Fitch Solutions Offers OPEC+ Prediction
- OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Cut
- USCG Ends Search for Man Who Fell Off Platform Near Corpus Christi
- European Renewable Energy Supply Chain Under Threat
- European Gas Moves from Bad to Ugly
- Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
- Activists Block UK Parliament And Demand No New Oil
- EU Backs Russia Sanctions Package Including Oil Price Cap
- Petrobras Places Order For Tenth Buzios FPSO
- Heerema Installs Final Topside At Tyra Field
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Satellites Capture First Images of Nord Stream Methane Leaks
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- TotalEnergies Spots Drone Near North Sea Oil Field
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War