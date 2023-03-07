French Energy System Disrupted by Strikes

French energy infrastructure from natural gas import terminals to oil refineries and power plants were disrupted by protests against government plans to increase the retirement age.

The labor protests are putting additional pressure on French energy supplies, which have been hit by prolonged outages at some nuclear reactors and reduced gas flows from Russia. A cold snap in the UK — which trades electricity with France — is temporarily adding strain to the region’s power grid.

Walkouts curbed Electricite de France SA’s hydropower capacity by 5.6 gigawatts early Tuesday morning, according to a filing of the country’s power grid operator.

French intraday power prices are trading at about a 50% premium to the German market on exchange Epex Spot SE. Still, the market has fallen from extreme summer highs.

Shipments from TotalEnergies SE’s refineries were halted Tuesday morning because of the strikes, a representative for the French oil major said. Stockpiles at the group’s depots and service stations are high, the person said.

Deliveries from Exxon Mobil Corp.’s refinery in southern France were stopped from last night for 48 hours, while shipments from its refinery in Normandy were halted from this morning for 24 hours, a spokeswoman for the US oil giant said.

Weeks-long strikes over pay created fuel shortages across the country last October.

Meanwhile, France’s four liquefied natural gas import terminals are blocked, the CGT union said. Operations at three terminals operated by Elengy, which is controlled by French utility Engie SA, were halted yesterday afternoon, a representative for the company confirmed Tuesday. A spokesperson for Dunkerque LNG couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

