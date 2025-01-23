Freeport LNG Says Liquefaction Production Offline Due to Power Interruption

Freeport LNG’s liquefaction production operations have been taken offline due to intermittent CenterPoint Energy power interruptions beginning early Tuesday morning.

That’s what a Freeport LNG spokesperson told Rigzone Wednesday, adding that the company’s liquefaction production operations “will remain offline until power transmission conditions stabilize”.

Responding to Freeport LNG’s statement, a CenterPoint Energy representative told Rigzone yesterday, “as of 9am, more than 99 percent of CenterPoint Energy customers are receiving normal electric service following Winter Storm Enzo’s impact across the Greater Houston region”.

“CenterPoint Energy crews have completed repairs and restored service to customers on Quintana Island who experienced service interruptions yesterday due to the winter storm,” the representative added.

In that statement, the CenterPoint Energy spokesperson said the company has a cold weather action plan in place and noted that it has performed “a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its electric infrastructure”.

“The company is prepared for this scenario and is working to restore remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ll continue to communicate with elected officials and local key stakeholders and keep them informed of CenterPoint’s timely response to Winter Storm Enzo and potential impacts to our infrastructure as cold weather continues to travel through the area,” the representative added.

A media advisory sent to Rigzone late Tuesday by the AccuWeather team noted that, according to a preliminary estimate from experts at the company, “a once in a generation storm for the Gulf Coast and Southeast that brought snow, sleet, ice and an extreme cold outbreak to the eastern half of the country caused between $14 billion and $17 billion in economic losses and business disruptions”.

“This has been the worst winter storm to hit the Gulf Coast in decades,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in the media advisory.

“Travel was essentially shut down along several stretches of the I-10 corridor between Houston and New Orleans that are critical for commerce,” he added.

“Communities in Louisiana known for hurricanes and scorching summer heat faced dangerous blizzard conditions. Businesses have been forced to shut down. Supply chain and shipping logistics have been severely disrupted,” he continued.

“With the cold remaining in place, the impacts and interruptions from this winter storm will be felt for days to come,” Porter warned.

In a statement posted on the office of the Texas Governor’s website on Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “the state of Texas continues to deploy all necessary resources to help Texans respond to and recover from ice, snow, and freezing temperatures this week”.

“As communities begin the recovery process, I urge Texans to report damages to their homes or businesses or any agricultural losses through the iSTAT damage survey. This will help the state determine if we qualify for federal assistance,” he added.

“Texans should continue to monitor local weather forecasts and road conditions to keep yourself and your family safe. I thank Texas emergency management officials as they work around the clock to help Texans across the state recover from this winter storm,” Abbott went on to state.

Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, the company’s site notes. The company’s three train, 15 million ton per annum liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and second largest in the United States, according to the site, which states that the daily LNG output from Freeport LNG’s three liquefaction trains is enough to power and light a metropolitan area the size of San Antonio for an entire day. Freeport LNG is developing a fourth natural gas liquefaction unit, the company’s site highlights.

CenterPoint Energy’s website states that the company’s primary businesses include electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, and natural gas sales and services.

