Freeport LNG Moving Ahead With Train 3
Freeport LNG received the green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place Train 3 at its liquefaction, pretreatment, and regas facilities in service.
“Further, based on Freeport LNG’s April 17, 2020 construction status report and Commission staff inspections, I note that the rehabilitation and restoration of the areas affected by the approved facilities are proceeding satisfactorily,” a FERC representative said in a April 30 notice to Freeport.
The original Freeport LNG liquefaction project scope in Freeport, Texas included three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank. In accordance with growing global demand for LNG, Freeport LNG is developing a fourth natural gas liquefaction unit in addition to the three existing trains.
This expansion will allow for the export of an additional 5 mtpa of LNG, increasing the project’s total export capability to some 20 mtpa of LNG per year. Train 4 will create thousands of additional jobs and result in billions of dollars in economic benefits for the U.S., according to a statement at the company’s website.
In June 2017, Freeport LNG submitted a formal application with FERC for authorization to site, construct and operate Train 4 adjacent to the first three trains on Quintana Island, and at the same time commenced the front-end engineering and design for the additional facility. Like the first three trains, Train 4 will use electric motors with variable frequency drive for the cooling and liquefaction compression power, resulting in minor incremental emissions, according to Freeport LNG.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Regulator Says Texas Quotas on Oil Output Are DOA
- Amid Oil Rout, Challenge Is Picking Which Wells Close
- COVID-19 Could Spur Healthcare Plastics Changes
- Sabic Suspends All but Essential Spending
- Veteran Iranian OPEC Governor in Coma
- Freeport LNG Moving Ahead With Train 3
- Global Oil Glut Set to Halve in May
- Chinese Firm Building Floating Oil Storage Tanks
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Worley Axes 3,000 Jobs
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet