Freeport LNG Moving Ahead With Train 3

Freeport LNG received the green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place Train 3 at its liquefaction, pretreatment, and regas facilities in service.

“Further, based on Freeport LNG’s April 17, 2020 construction status report and Commission staff inspections, I note that the rehabilitation and restoration of the areas affected by the approved facilities are proceeding satisfactorily,” a FERC representative said in a April 30 notice to Freeport.

The original Freeport LNG liquefaction project scope in Freeport, Texas included three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank. In accordance with growing global demand for LNG, Freeport LNG is developing a fourth natural gas liquefaction unit in addition to the three existing trains.

This expansion will allow for the export of an additional 5 mtpa of LNG, increasing the project’s total export capability to some 20 mtpa of LNG per year. Train 4 will create thousands of additional jobs and result in billions of dollars in economic benefits for the U.S., according to a statement at the company’s website.

In June 2017, Freeport LNG submitted a formal application with FERC for authorization to site, construct and operate Train 4 adjacent to the first three trains on Quintana Island, and at the same time commenced the front-end engineering and design for the additional facility. Like the first three trains, Train 4 will use electric motors with variable frequency drive for the cooling and liquefaction compression power, resulting in minor incremental emissions, according to Freeport LNG.

