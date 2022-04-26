Fred. Olsen To Install Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Turbines

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been contracted by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the transport and installation of 62 SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines on the Saint-Brieuc Offshore Windfarm in French waters.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, which scored the first transportation and installation project of this magnitude in France, said it will mobilize one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels during the spring of 2023.

“We have an open line of communication and great relations with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and have worked with them on quite a few offshore wind power projects over the last years. With their proven track record, experienced people, and suitable vessels, we know them to be a reliable and solution-oriented partner”, said Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa France.

“This is a very exciting project and an important milestone for us. We are pleased to have been picked by Siemens Gamesa as a reliable partner for this new market. The contract will continue to strengthen our relationship with Siemens Gamesa. We also look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and suppliers on the project,” said Petter Faye Søyland, Senior Project Manager, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

The Saint-Brieuc Offshore Windfarm is located 16 kilometers (10 miles) off the northwest coast of France in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel and will feature 62 SG 8.0-167 DD machines. The wind farm is developed by Ailes Marines and fully owned by Iberdrola.

Ailes Marines is responsible for the development, construction, installation, and operation of the offshore wind farm and it has already contracted Iemants, a unit of Smulders, and its partner Equans to build the offshore substation for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

This is the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Brittany to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation. The installation will be carried out in 2023.

When finished, the Saint-Brieuc wind farm will have a total capacity of 496 MW and will produce 1,820 GWh of clean energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.

