Fred. Olsen To Install Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Turbines
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been contracted by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the transport and installation of 62 SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines on the Saint-Brieuc Offshore Windfarm in French waters.
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, which scored the first transportation and installation project of this magnitude in France, said it will mobilize one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels during the spring of 2023.
“We have an open line of communication and great relations with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and have worked with them on quite a few offshore wind power projects over the last years. With their proven track record, experienced people, and suitable vessels, we know them to be a reliable and solution-oriented partner”, said Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa France.
“This is a very exciting project and an important milestone for us. We are pleased to have been picked by Siemens Gamesa as a reliable partner for this new market. The contract will continue to strengthen our relationship with Siemens Gamesa. We also look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and suppliers on the project,” said Petter Faye Søyland, Senior Project Manager, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.
The Saint-Brieuc Offshore Windfarm is located 16 kilometers (10 miles) off the northwest coast of France in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel and will feature 62 SG 8.0-167 DD machines. The wind farm is developed by Ailes Marines and fully owned by Iberdrola.
Ailes Marines is responsible for the development, construction, installation, and operation of the offshore wind farm and it has already contracted Iemants, a unit of Smulders, and its partner Equans to build the offshore substation for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
This is the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Brittany to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation. The installation will be carried out in 2023.
When finished, the Saint-Brieuc wind farm will have a total capacity of 496 MW and will produce 1,820 GWh of clean energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- Greenpeace Blocks Russian Tanker From Offloading Oil In Norway
- USA Refiner Golden Age Starts Now
- Guyana Sells First Produced Oil From Liza Unity FPSO To Exxon
- Big Oil Russia Writedowns Eased by Cash From $100 Oil
- Manchin Explores Possibility of Energy and Climate Package With GOP
- Energy Dept Reveals SPR Contract Award Winners
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Two Projects In Bohai Sea
- MHI Inks Ultra-Low Carbon Fuels MoU with Infinium
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June