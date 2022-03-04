France Seizes Yacht Owned by Rosneft Director

The yacht fell within the scope of the freezing measures decided against its owner.

French customs officials have seized the Amore Vero yacht in La Ciotat as part of the implementation of European Union sanctions against Russia, France’s Ministry of Economy and Finances revealed in a statement posted on its site, which was translated to English.

The yacht is owned by a company in which Igor Setchine, the director of the Rosneft company, was identified as the main shareholder, the ministry outlined in the statement, adding that the yacht fell within the scope of the freezing measures decided against its owner.

According to the statement, the yacht arrived in La Ciotat on January 3, 2022, and was to remain there until April 1 to carry out repairs. At the time of inspection, the ship was said to have made arrangements to set sail in an emergency, without having completed the planned work. In the morning of March 3, customs officials seized the yacht at the La Ciotat shipyard, at the end of a check of several hours, the ministry revealed.

“We thank the customs for this seizure carried out within the framework of the implementation of the sanctions of the European Union against Russia,” Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery and Olivier Dussopt, the Minister Delegate for Public Accounts, said in a joint statement, which was translated.

In a separate statement posted on his Twitter page, which was also translated, Le Maire said, “a yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch has been seized”.

“Thank you to the French customs officers who enforce the sanctions of the European Union against those close to the Russian authorities,” he added in the statement.

According to Superyacht Times, the Amore Vero is a motor yacht with a length of more than 280 feet, a beam of more than 46 feet, a draft of more than 13 feet and a volume of 2,800 GT. Built by Oceanco in 2013, the Amore Vero was previously named St. Princess Olga, Superyacht Times’ website showed.

