France Awards TotalEnergies 1.5 GW Wind Farm

TotalEnergies SE said it has won the rights to build and operate France's biggest offshore wind farm, which will generate six terawatt hours a year, enough to power over one million French households.

The 1.5-gigawatt (GW) Center Manche II will rise over 40 kilometers (24.85 miles) off the coast of Normandy.

The French energy giant expects to make a FID (final investment decision) early 2029, with estimated costs of around EUR 4.5 billion ($5.27 billion), it said in a statement on its website. TotalEnergies said the figure is its biggest investment at home in the past 30 years. It aims to start electricity production from the project 2033.

TotalEnergies had applied for the project through a consortium with Germany's RWE AG. However, RWE intends to exit the project, subject to French authorities' approval, TotalEnergies said.

"In any case, TotalEnergies will pursue the project, assuming all the commitments of the consortium, and will propose to bring a new partner into the project", it said.

TotalEnergies expects to employ up to 2,500 people in the three years of construction.

TotalEnergies plans to source most supplies for the project from European companies particularly for wind turbines and electrical cables.

"In the coming months, a dedicated TotalEnergies team, based in Normandy, will continue the consultation work with local and regional stakeholders that began during the tender phase", it said. "It will ensure the proper integration of the project into the Normandy region, especially its coexistence with commercial fishing.

"TotalEnergies will also implement crowdfunding financing that will allow local residents and authorities in the Normandy region to invest in the project and directly contribute to the energy transition of their territory.

"Additionally, TotalEnergies will fund a EUR 10 million territorial fund to support initiatives in training, education and culture in Normandy.

"On environmental matters, TotalEnergies will allocate EUR 45 million to measures aimed at avoiding, reducing and offsetting the project’s impacts, as well as EUR 15 million to a biodiversity promotion fund in Normandy.

"Finally, TotalEnergies has committed to making this project exemplary in terms of recycling offshore wind farm components, with recycling, reuse or repurposing rates of blades, towers and nacelles equal to or greater than 95 percent, and 100 percent of generator magnets being recycled or reused".

Currently TotalEnergies has 660 wind, solar, hydro and battery storage plants delivering power equivalent to the consumption of 1.8 million French, the company said. With an installed capacity of more than two GW, TotalEnergies claims to rank among the top three renewable power providers in the country.

TotalEnergies said it delivers power and gas to 4.2 million residential and business customers in France.

