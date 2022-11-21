Frack Sand Plant Fire Threatens Supplies for Texas Shale Wells
A frack-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling.
The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Sand is an essential part of the mix, along with water and chemicals, that frackers pump into shale wells to crack open the rock and release crude oil and natural gas.
“Our hunch is that this may be pretty disruptive to Eagle Ford sand supplies (which were already very tight before this fire) through year-end,” Joseph Triepke, managing director at energy-research firm Lium LLC, wrote in a note to clients on Saturday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudi Prince Pictured with FIFA Chief After Skipping Japan Trip
- Congo Calls for Compensation to Stop Oil Drilling in Peatlands
- TotalEnergies Plans Oil Exploration Offshore South Africa
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- House Republicans Plan to Kill Democrat Climate Crisis Committee
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
- What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
- Main Oil Forecasters Have Very Different 2023 Demand Views
- UK Energy Sec Issues Ukraine Appeal to Industry
- Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading