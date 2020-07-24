Frac is Back
U.S. fracking is set for its first monthly rise this year, according to a new Rystad Energy analysis.
The independent energy research company outlined that new fracking operations in the country are on track to grow above 400 wells in July, after dropping to a bottom of 325 wells in June. The business said its satellite data shows 246 newly started frac jobs this month, with 96 frac jobs beginning just last week.
According to Rystad, the running rate of frac activity in the Permian has shifted from 15 to 20 wells per week in May and June to 40 to 45 wells per week in the last three weeks. In all other oil basins - including Bakken, Eagle Ford, Anadarko and Niobrara – Rystad said its latest fracking activity estimates suggest fracking activity is around 35 to 40 wells per week since the beginning of July.
On the rig front, Rystad noted that U.S. land rig activity in oil basins seems to have hit “rock bottom” as the count of horizontal oil-focused rigs declined by one last week, falling from 157 rigs to 156. Rystad highlighted that other oil basins saw a net zero change in the number of active rigs.
“While there is only one week left in July, the availability of data varies across the tens of thousands of locations covered, with a possible reporting lag temporarily concealing additional fracking activity,” Rystad head of shale research, Artem Abramov, said in a company statement.
“We therefore estimate that the final July frac count might surpass 400 wells, and will return to levels last seen in April 2020,” he added.
“We anticipate nationwide horizontal oil drilling will remain relatively flat in the next few weeks, as some operators continue to implement modest downward adjustments, while others have started restoring drilling operations in the current $40 WTI price environment,” Abramov continued.
Rystad said the Covid-19 downturn had caused a “shocking decline” in new fracking operations in the U.S. As of July 23, there have been 3.8 million confirmed cases of the virus in the country, with 141,479 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- US Orders Closure of Houston Chinese Consulate
- ConocoPhillips to Add Canada Acreage in $375MM Deal
- Chevron Powering Oil Pumps with Solar Panels
- Saudis Gain Nothing in 1st Month After Price War End
- Gazprom Neft and Shell to Launch JV
- Oil Prices Fall Amid Slowdown Signals
- Sasol Pushes Back US Plant Unit Startup
- Firms Partner in Upstream Digital Twin Tech
- Chariot CEO Steps Down
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Chevron’s Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
- Oil Market Eyes Lockdown Fervor in States
- Halliburton Looks Beyond North America
- Rising Debt Pressures Supermajor Dividends
- Vitol Launches New US Upstream Venture
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light