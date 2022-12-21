FPSO Decommissioned In Record-Breaking Project

Mammoet has broken several world records in moving a huge 20,300-ton FPSO into AF Offshore Decom's decommissioning and recycling facility where it can be dismantled.

Record-breaking 748-axle lines of SPMT and 30 power packs have been used – making this project a double world-first for both the largest number of axle lines and the heaviest weight carried by SPMT.

The Curlew FPSO had operated in the North Sea for over 20 years, helping to provide crucial gas supplies to Europe. When it reached the end of its operational life owner Shell sought the most environmentally responsible way to dismantle the vessel and reuse as much of its materials as possible.

AF Offshore Decom is the main contractor for the Curlew FPSO decommissioning project and Mammoet was the chosen partner for the load-in and set-down operation.

This meant that Curlew decom will be carried out in a controlled manner with over 95 percent of materials reused. But getting Curlew to the facility would require an unprecedented feat of logistics in moving the 235m long, 20,300-ton FPSO from its semi-submersible vessel and onto land.

“The load-in of Curlew to the decommissioning yard presented some major challenges – not only in terms of its size and scale but also because the nature of its structure meant that it would deflect when moved around, potentially jeopardizing the transport operation. It was recognized that specialist expertise would be needed and so we began our involvement with AF Offshore Decom and Cosco Shipping Heavy Transport early in the project to ensure we had the best possible approach in place,” Dorien Frequin, Branch Manager Norway at Mammoet, said.

“Safety was our first priority and we identified that having a single professional operating all SPMTs would be the best method to use. This meant that risks from miscommunication between operators were removed but required a high level of expertise to ensure all electronics worked together and maintained accuracy – especially as the performance of the SPMTs would need to be adapted during the move. We also had to adapt the SPMT technology to work in this way – it is a world first, after all!”

“Alongside the operator, there were thirteen other Mammoet professionals placed at specific points around the vessel to monitor progress and communicate with the operator when needed,” Ludo Mous, Director of Operations at Mammoet Europe, added.

“Moving an entire 20,300t FPSO from a semi-submersible vessel to a yard was an ambitious goal that had never been completed before - but one that was critical in allowing AF Offshore Decom to achieve the most sustainable decommissioning program possible.”

“We were proud that Mammoet’s expertise was key to achieving this – both in terms of the engineering knowledge to find a safe methodology, and also the incredible operational skill of our professionals on-site in executing it accurately,” Frequin concluded.

