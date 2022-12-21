FPSO Decommissioned In Record-Breaking Project
Mammoet has broken several world records in moving a huge 20,300-ton FPSO into AF Offshore Decom’s decommissioning and recycling facility where it can be dismantled.
Record-breaking 748-axle lines of SPMT and 30 power packs have been used – making this project a double world-first for both the largest number of axle lines and the heaviest weight carried by SPMT.
The Curlew FPSO had operated in the North Sea for over 20 years, helping to provide crucial gas supplies to Europe. When it reached the end of its operational life owner Shell sought the most environmentally responsible way to dismantle the vessel and reuse as much of its materials as possible.
AF Offshore Decom is the main contractor for the Curlew FPSO decommissioning project and Mammoet was the chosen partner for the load-in and set-down operation.
This meant that Curlew decom will be carried out in a controlled manner with over 95 percent of materials reused. But getting Curlew to the facility would require an unprecedented feat of logistics in moving the 235m long, 20,300-ton FPSO from its semi-submersible vessel and onto land.
“The load-in of Curlew to the decommissioning yard presented some major challenges – not only in terms of its size and scale but also because the nature of its structure meant that it would deflect when moved around, potentially jeopardizing the transport operation. It was recognized that specialist expertise would be needed and so we began our involvement with AF Offshore Decom and Cosco Shipping Heavy Transport early in the project to ensure we had the best possible approach in place,” Dorien Frequin, Branch Manager Norway at Mammoet, said.
“Safety was our first priority and we identified that having a single professional operating all SPMTs would be the best method to use. This meant that risks from miscommunication between operators were removed but required a high level of expertise to ensure all electronics worked together and maintained accuracy – especially as the performance of the SPMTs would need to be adapted during the move. We also had to adapt the SPMT technology to work in this way – it is a world first, after all!”
“Alongside the operator, there were thirteen other Mammoet professionals placed at specific points around the vessel to monitor progress and communicate with the operator when needed,” Ludo Mous, Director of Operations at Mammoet Europe, added.
“Moving an entire 20,300t FPSO from a semi-submersible vessel to a yard was an ambitious goal that had never been completed before - but one that was critical in allowing AF Offshore Decom to achieve the most sustainable decommissioning program possible.”
“We were proud that Mammoet’s expertise was key to achieving this – both in terms of the engineering knowledge to find a safe methodology, and also the incredible operational skill of our professionals on-site in executing it accurately,” Frequin concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- EU Agrees To Temporarily Limit Excessive Gas Prices
- Gas Prices At Cheapest Levels Since June 2021
- Aker Solutions Breaks Order Intake Record With Aker BP Deals
- Cold Weather Not Expected To Disrupt Oil And Gas Production Severely
- Brookfield's $12.3B Origin Takeover Bid On Track
- Petrobras Itapu Field FPSO Starts Production
- ADNOC Buys 24.9 Percent Stake In OMV From Mubadala
- Wintershall Dea Picks AGR Software For Drilling And Well Projects
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK