Four Os to Watch in Oil This Week
Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson has outlined four ‘Os’ to watch in the oil market this week.
The first, naturally, is “oil price”, which Dickson said would get its biggest and most impactful guidance this week from the February 2 OPEC+ meeting.
“The group will have to signal whether it is willing or interested in dipping further into spare capacity to quell super-high oil prices that have defended their stake above $90 per barrel Brent for the past three trading days,” Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“Structurally speaking, the price mostly reflects the supply shortages, not only from OPEC+ underperformance but from a calmer U.S. shale growth trajectory and outages elsewhere,” Dickson added in the statement.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil stood at $88.87 per barrel. Around this time last year, the commodity was valued in the high $50s range.
OPEC+
Another ‘O’ is, of course, OPEC+, which Dickson noted has pledged, and delivered, on restoring oil prices since its new deal in April 2020.
“While OPEC+ has successfully brought the price up, it hasn’t taken any decisive action to bring it back down, as the month-to-month supply increases of 400,000 barrels per day are either too immaterial for the market to appreciate and more importantly, not being completely fulfilled by the group,” Dickson said.
“The only short-term solution for balancing the supply-short oil market will therefore need to come from OPEC+, and steered by Saudi Arabia, the producer with the largest spare capacity. The group’s top producer could decide to add more ‘voluntary’ barrels outside the framework of the agreement to ease oil prices, a similar, but mirrored action from January 2021 when it surprised the market with an additional one million barrel per day cut,” Dickson added.
“In short, Saudi Arabia can quickly and easily drum up spare capacity if it decides it is beneficial,” the Rystad Energy analyst continued.
The February 2 OPEC+ meeting will be the 25th OPEC and Non-OPEC ministerial meeting. The 24th meeting was concluded in early January this year.
Olympics
Moving to another ‘O’ to watch out for this week, Dickson highlighted the Olympics, which are set to take place in Beijing from February 4 to February 20.
“At the 2014 Olympics, Russia was eager to put geopolitics on hold as it hosted the winter Olympics, and just days after the closing ceremony, invaded Crimea, kicking off the Ukraine conflict and triggering energy and financial sanctions from the U.S.,” Dickson said.
“Whether Russia decides to continue its military buildup around the Ukrainian borders in order to push the U.S. to act as a protector while China is hosting the Olympics remains to be seen but would certainly be a geopolitical distraction that would take attention away from the Games,” Dickson added.
“The winter Olympics this year in Beijing, are set to be a much quieter affair, with very few in attendance and potential downside to oil consumption as the China enacts regional lockdowns to accommodate the event. Travel for the Lunar New Year is more or less permitted but could still come in short below pre-pandemic levels,” Dickson went on to say.
Oil Consumption
Outlining the final ‘O’ to watch this week, Dickson mentioned oil consumption, noting that lower gasoline, diesel, and jet consumption in China over the Olympics and Lunar new year could be an important signal for crude futures.
“A demand burst from China could lend support to already healthy refining margins, whereas a blip could soften the price floor for crude in Asian markets,” Dickson said.
“On the other side of the world, the U.S. likely experienced a demand dip after last week’s winter storm in the U.S. Northeast kept jets grounded and road traffic mostly halted,” Dickson added.
“Lastly, the more silent threat to oil demand comes from the central bank push to pivot towards more hawkish policy after two years of extraordinary pandemic spending. GDP growth constrained by tighter monetary policy paired with premium oil prices would eventually crimp consumption of refined oil products,” Dickson went on to say.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
