Four Injured in Exxon Baytown Fire

Four contractors were injured in the fire that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility on December 23, according to the latest statement sent to Rigzone from a company spokesperson.

“There were four injured contractors who were transported to the hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to Rigzone late on December 23.

“Two of those contractors have been recently discharged, while two remain in the hospital for further treatment. Both are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with these individuals and their families,” the spokesperson added.

The statement noted that ExxonMobil emergency response teams safely extinguished the fire at the Baytown refinery at around 8am CT.

“Air monitoring continues along our fence line, and we have not detected any adverse impacts to air quality,” the statement added.

“The causes of the incident have not yet been determined. We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate, and any findings will be incorporated as appropriate in our continuing effort to enhance our safety performance,” the statement continued.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown Complex is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world, according to ExxonMobil’s website, which notes that the company’s Baytown area emergency response teams are 100 percent staffed by employee volunteers.

About 275 dedicated responders undergo ongoing, rigorous training to ensure world-class response capabilities, ExxonMobil’s site states, adding that its response teams routinely test emergency notification equipment and simulate emergency scenarios with city teams to ensure preparation and coordination.

ExxonMobil Baytown area contributes more than $7 billion to the regional economy, including nearly 15,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to ExxonMobil. The area pays more than $150 million in the form of property, sales, fees and special district taxes, the company’s site highlights.

