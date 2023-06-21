Fossil Fuel Use Could Drop by 65 Percent in 2050: Canada Regulator

Fossil fuel use could decline by 65 percent in 2050 in a global net-zero emissions scenario, as the world sees more usage of low and non-emitting energy sources, according to a report from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Fossil fuels will still play an important part in the energy system, but most of it will be used at industrial facilities outfitted with carbon capture technology, or for non-energy use such as asphalt, lubricants, and petrochemicals, the report said.

The CER report released Tuesday, entitled “Canada’s Energy Future 2023”, outlines three scenarios and uses economic and energy models to explore how supply and demand for energy could evolve in the coming years. One scenario assumes limited action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, another scenario sees Canada achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 with the rest of the world moving more slowly, while the third scenario assumes the world reduces emissions enough to limit the rate of global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In the net-zero scenarios, by 2050 more than 99 percent of electricity will be generated from non- or low-emission technologies. Wind, nuclear power, hydro, natural gas with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and solar will make up most of the new generation growth over the projection period, the report predicts.

Wind will contribute the greatest amount of new generation by 2050, increasing ninefold from current levels in the global net-zero scenario. Wind increases its share of generation in most provinces, with significant growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario. Generation from hydroelectricity, currently the largest source of generation in Canada, will rise by 26 percent from 2021 to 2050, largely in provinces that currently have significant hydroelectric resources already. Natural gas-fired generation with CCUS will become “a key source of power”, particularly in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where it makes up 13 percent of generation in those provinces by 2050, the report said.

Meanwhile, the forecast sees fossil fuel generation without CCUS declining swiftly due to increasingly strong climate policies. The electricity sector will reach net-zero emissions by 2035 and becomes net-negative thereafter, a result of using BECCS, according to the report. Negative emissions will be achieved by burning biomass to generate power and then capturing and permanently storing the carbon dioxide, which would otherwise be released naturally when the plants die, the report said.

In both net-zero scenarios, greenhouse gas emissions from producing and processing oil and natural gas drop by approximately 90 percent by 2050 compared to 2021. The CER sees increasingly strong climate policies, resulting in the adoption of CCUS, technological and process improvements to dramatically reduce methane emissions, and efficiency improvements.

An anticipated drop in output in response to much lower crude oil and natural gas prices in the global net-zero scenario will be a key driver of decreasing emissions. In this scenario, the CER forecasts that Canadian crude oil production will decrease to 1.2 million barrels per day (MMbpd) by 2050, a drop of 76 percent compared to 2022, while natural gas production declines by 68 percent over the same period, reaching 5.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) by 2050.

Oil sands production, which made up nearly two-thirds of Canadian production in 2022, will steadily decline after 2030 in the global net-zero scenario, as global oil producers face a “rapidly shrinking market”, the report said. Only the most efficient projects will continue producing by 2050 as falling prices make it increasingly difficult for oil sands producers to recover their operating costs and keep projects running, the report predicts.

CCUS will be used used to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity, heavy industry, and oil and gas sectors in both net-zero scenarios. By 2050, nearly 60 million metric tons of carbon dioxide will be captured from these sectors using CCUS, which comprised about nine percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, the report said.

The CER also sees a robust hydrogen economy developing in both net-zero scenarios. Most hydrogen will be used in heavy freight vehicles and in industries like chemicals, iron and steel, and petroleum refining, it said. The agency projects hydrogen use to reach over 8.5 million metric tons by 2050, or 12 percent of total energy use. Hydrogen will be produced from a variety of technologies including using natural gas as a feedstock along with CCUS, electrolysis using water and electricity, and biomass-based processes, the report said.

“While the way we use energy in our daily lives wouldn’t change much in a net-zero world, the fuels and technologies that power our energy system will undergo a significant shift, with widespread electrification and less reliance on fossil fuels”, CER Chief Economist Jean-Denis Charlebois said in a statement. “The extent of the transformation would be substantial from the energy system we have today.”

