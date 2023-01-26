Fossil Fuel Profits Roar Back
Oil and gas companies’ contribution to the S&P 500 Index’s earnings has nearly doubled from a year ago as high commodity prices and spending discipline spur record profits while sectors like technology face recessionary headwinds.
Energy now represents more than 10% of the S&P 500’s estimated net income, up from 6.5% at the same time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, energy makes up only 5.3% of the index’s market capitalization even after a dramatic run-up in oil producers’ stock prices last year.
Analysts expect energy companies’ earnings to stay strong. Even though oil and gas prices have pulled back since the early phases of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they’re still higher than they’ve been for much of the past decade. And most producers declined to increase capital spending and ramp up output last year — contrary to the wishes of President Joe Biden — and instead used the windfall to pay back debt and return more cash to shareholders.
The strategy may not have pleased politicians or consumers, but it has succeeded in rehabilitating the energy sector in investors’ eyes after a decade of underperformance. And there may be more to come, especially as investors look for cash-yielding stocks to weather a potential US recession.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Fossil Fuel Profits Roar Back
- Wood Mackenzie: Global Upstream Fiscal Trends For 2023
- Canadian Oil Flows to Asia Surge After USA Refinery Disruptions
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall