Fortress Energy Creates New UK Facility

Fortress Energy has revealed that it is creating a new UK fabrication facility in Cheshire.

The new 13,500 square foot welding and fabrication site at Ellesmere Port’s Rossmore Trading Estate will see a new division deliver pressure part welding and fabrication site services throughout the UK and beyond, according to the company.

Fortress Energy’s latest move is expected to create up to 75 local jobs by the end of this year, the company outlined.

“Our exponential growth in key markets is as a result of our ability to compose and develop innovative techniques and solutions, backed by team expertise totalling more than 70 years,” Fortress Energy Founder and Managing Director Martin Atkinson said in a company statement.

“This new facility will provide an important springboard from which we will be able to broaden our service offering in both UK and overseas pressure part markets,” he added.

“We are excited that integration between our machining and pressure parts division will come in-house, thus minimising the point of contact responsibility to our clients and facilitating an even more streamlined, responsive service,” Atkinson continued.

The head of Fortress Energy’s engineering, fabrication, welding and construction division, Craig Gerrard, said, “by creating this new facet to what we do, we will be able to augment relationships with existing clients and seek to grow our client base with new customers”.

“The scope of this new base will allow us to do that in an organic way which marries with our distinctive approach to developing our business,” he added.

Fortress Energy describes itself as an ambitious global service provider which specialises in the provision of pipeline, process and engineering services. The business caters to the marine, utilities, nuclear wind and oil and gas sectors and has locations all around the world.

