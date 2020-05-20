Fortress Energy Creates New UK Facility
Fortress Energy has revealed that it is creating a new UK fabrication facility in Cheshire.
The new 13,500 square foot welding and fabrication site at Ellesmere Port’s Rossmore Trading Estate will see a new division deliver pressure part welding and fabrication site services throughout the UK and beyond, according to the company.
Fortress Energy’s latest move is expected to create up to 75 local jobs by the end of this year, the company outlined.
“Our exponential growth in key markets is as a result of our ability to compose and develop innovative techniques and solutions, backed by team expertise totalling more than 70 years,” Fortress Energy Founder and Managing Director Martin Atkinson said in a company statement.
“This new facility will provide an important springboard from which we will be able to broaden our service offering in both UK and overseas pressure part markets,” he added.
“We are excited that integration between our machining and pressure parts division will come in-house, thus minimising the point of contact responsibility to our clients and facilitating an even more streamlined, responsive service,” Atkinson continued.
The head of Fortress Energy’s engineering, fabrication, welding and construction division, Craig Gerrard, said, “by creating this new facet to what we do, we will be able to augment relationships with existing clients and seek to grow our client base with new customers”.
“The scope of this new base will allow us to do that in an organic way which marries with our distinctive approach to developing our business,” he added.
Fortress Energy describes itself as an ambitious global service provider which specialises in the provision of pipeline, process and engineering services. The business caters to the marine, utilities, nuclear wind and oil and gas sectors and has locations all around the world.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Permian Tank Contract Goes to Danos
- Cameron's Train 3 Starts Producing LNG
- HollyFrontier Announces Executive Changes
- API Names New Upstream VP
- Oil Prices Surging After Plunging into Abyss
- Biden Would Stop Keystone XL Pipeline for Good
- Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas
- Rystad Sees First Global Gas Demand Drop in 11 Years
- NextDecade Pushes FID on Rio Grande LNG to 2021
- Spirit Energy Awards Complex Modifications Contract
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- No One Expected Shale Cuts to Happen So Fast
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- US Judge Upholds Keystone XL Ruling
- Exxon Unit Extends Tender Offer Again
- Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
- Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed
- Gavilan is Latest Shale Player Pursuing Bankruptcy
- Hornbeck Offshore Seeking Lender Approval for Chapter 11
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet