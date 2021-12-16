Former Petrofac Exec Ordered to Pay $186K+
Following a hearing on Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has announced that it has secured a confiscation order worth over $186,000 (GBP 140,000) against former senior Petrofac executive David Lufkin.
Lufkin, who was Petrofac’s former head of sales, was handed a two-year custodial sentence back in October, which was suspended for 18 months, the SFO highlighted. He had previously pleaded guilty to 14 counts of bribery and admitted making corrupt payments between 2011 and 2018 to influence the awarding of contracts to the Petrofac Group, the SFO noted. Lufkin is said to have co-operated with SFO investigators and assisted the wider investigation.
The SFO outlined that this case has also seen it secure convictions against Petrofac Ltd, with the company ordered to pay $102.3 million (GBP 77 million) in fines, including a confiscation order worth over $29.2 million (GBP 22 million), after pleading guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.
“This ruling is yet another example of the SFO’s dogged determination to trace and recover the proceeds of bribery and corruption around the world,” Emma Luxton, the SFO’s head of proceeds of crime and international assistance, said in an organization statement.
“[The] confiscation order sends a strong message that crime does not pay,” Luxton added in the statement.
When asked for comment on the development, Petrofac noted that the SFO investigation into the company concluded on October 4 and said an announcement was made at that time.
“We have no further comment to make with respect to the [development],” the company told Rigzone.
In its October 4 comment, Petrofac noted that all employees involved in the charges had left the business. Petrofac also stated that, in determining the penalty, the court and the SFO acknowledged Petrofac’s corporate reform through its transformation of the company’s leadership, personnel, compliance and assurance processes.
“This draws a line under a regrettable period of our history,” Petrofac Chairman Rene Medori said in a company statement at the time.
“We have taken responsibility, reformed and learned from these past mistakes, as acknowledged by the SFO and the court. Most importantly, the extensive work that we have done since the SFO investigation began means that the Petrofac of today has a comprehensive compliance and governance regime that meets or exceeds international best practice,” Medori added in the statement.
“The past behavior uncovered by the SFO would not be possible today, and we look to the future a better and more focused company, well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities we see before us,” the Petrofac chairman continued.
In a company statement on October 4, Petrofac Group Chief Executive Sami Iskander said, “we are now in a position to put this behind us”.
“This part of our history does not represent the Petrofac of today - a company that as its new CEO I am proud to lead, and which operates upon the core principle of ethical business conduct, supported by a comprehensive governance regime,” Iskander added in the statement.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
