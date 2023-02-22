Former ExxonMobil Leader Takes On Suncor CEO Role

Suncor (NYSE: SU) has announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Rich Kruger to be the company’s next president and chief executive officer, effective April 3.

Kruger, who will also join the Suncor board of directors, was selected following a “rigorous global search process” conducted by a special committee of the board, the company outlined, adding that the committee “undertook an extensive evaluation of a number of highly qualified candidates with the support of an international executive recruiting firm”.

Kris Smith, who has been Suncor’s interim CEO since July 2022, will work with Kruger “to facilitate a smooth leadership transition” before assuming the role of chief financial officer and executive vice president of corporate development at the conclusion of Suncor’s annual general meeting on May 9, Suncor highlighted. Alister Cowan, the current CFO, plans to retire but has offered to remain with the company through the end of the year to support the transition to Smith and to provide advisory services, Suncor noted.

“Rich is a highly capable and seasoned CEO with an impressive track record of leading a safety culture,” Suncor Board Chair Mike Wilson said in a company statement.

“Known as a strong and engaging leader, Rich is well regarded for his strategic and commercial aptitude, and for his experience in the Canadian oil sands. The board looks forward to working with Rich, as he provides the leadership to deliver world-class performance that maximizes shareholder returns,” he added.

“On behalf of the Suncor board of directors, I would like to thank Alister for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years … I would also like to thank Kris for his tremendous leadership through this interim period,” Wilson went on to state.

Commenting on his new role, Kruger said, “I am very excited and energized about the opportunity to lead Suncor into the next chapter”.

“Suncor has great people and assets. Combined with strong leadership and the right culture, we can leverage the company’s competitive advantages to excel,” he added.

Kruger worked for ExxonMobil Corporation for 39 years, leading Imperial Oil Limited as Chairman, President and CEO from 2013 through 2019 before retiring from the company. Kruger successfully drove a strong performance culture by focusing on safety, reliability and operational excellence, enabling the company to deliver exceptional financial results and unprecedented returns to shareholders, Suncor noted.

Suncor CEO Transition

On July 8, 2022, Suncor announced that its board of directors and Mark Little had mutually agreed that Little would step down as president and chief executive officer and resign from the board, effective immediately.

Smith - who was the executive vice president of downstream for Suncor at the time - was named interim CEO by the company, which stated back in July that its board had formed a CEO search committee to conduct a global search to select the company’s next CEO. In a company statement at the time, Suncor said external and internal candidates would be considered for the role.

“Suncor is committed to achieving safety and operational excellence across our business, and we must acknowledge where we have fallen short and recognize the critical need for change,” Wilson said in a company statement back in July.

“We commend Mark for his professionalism and the exceptional work he did to guide Suncor through the pandemic and lead our sector’s progressive approach to the energy transition. We thank him for his years of service with the company and wish him well,” he added.

“Kris is an accomplished executive with 22 years of experience across our business … He is a highly capable leader and has the board’s full confidence to serve as Suncor’s Interim CEO,” Wilson continued.

Canada’s Leading Integrated Energy Co

Suncor describes itself as Canada’s leading integrated energy company. Its operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada’s Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations, according to Suncor’s website.

Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen, its site notes, adding that Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

In its latest results statement, which was released earlier this month, Suncor revealed that its adjusted funds from operations increased to C$4.189 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to C$3.144 billion in the prior year quarter, and that cash flow provided by operating activities, which it said includes changes in non-cash working capital, increased to C$3.924 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to C$2.615 billion in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating earnings increased to C$2.432 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to C$1.294 billion in the prior year quarter, and net earnings increased to C$2.741 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to C$1.553 billion in the prior year quarter, Suncor revealed.

