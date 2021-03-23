Former BSEE Director Looks Back at Tenure

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) oversees the federal regulatory program for the country’s offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors. On March 21, 2017, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report to Congress that added BSEE’s offshore oil and gas oversight to its “High Risk List” of federal programs vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse, or mismanagement. Citing deficiencies tied to BSEE’s investigative, environmental compliance, and enforcement capabilities, GAO urged the bureau to restructure its offshore oil and gas oversight.

During the next four years, BSEE took various steps to address GAO’s concerns about oversight. When GAO released its latest “High Risk List” on March 2, 2021, it acknowledged progress BSEE had made by removing offshore oversight restructuring from the list.

Louisiana native Scott Angelle, a petroleum landman by training who served as BSEE director from 2017 to 2021 after holding various elected and appointed roles in state and local government, recently chatted with Rigzone to discuss the bureau’s efforts to implement oversight reforms. Read on for his insights.

Rigzone: Looking back at when you became BSEE director in 2017, what were your initial impressions of the bureau – its strengths and its weaknesses?

Scott Angelle: Looking back, my initial assessment was that it was a place that had lost its swag, its footing, following the Deepwater Horizon incident. In many ways it had lost its ability to play offense and had become more of a reactive organization rather than one seeking to be the world’s leading offshore oil and gas regulator. It’s strength back then is the same as it is today: amazingly qualified, passionate, dedicated career employees. Its weakness was the fact that it experienced perhaps as many as six or seven directors/acting directors from 2010 to my arrival in 2017 – that’s just too much instability.

When I was asked to do this job, I knew it was important to not be yet another “one and done” director. That is why I dedicated myself to be a “wire to wire” director, meaning serving the entire term. And that has resulted in significant benefits to the bureau and to America when one examines the GAO’s report I inherited and the one my successor inherited, combined with the performance metrics of the offshore sector and the results of the BSEE Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey: performance up, production up, accountability up, morale up, heads up high and proud!

Rigzone: What are the key implications of a government bureau such as BSEE being added to GAO’s High-Risk List in terms of operations and budget/planning?

Angelle: The most significant key implication of agencies being added to GAO High-Risk Series Report should be a massive wake-up call for its leadership to focus on “getting into the weeds” rather than getting into “photo-ops.” The response to the wake-up call should be followed by the development of a strategic plan, a change management program packed with accountability and designed to implement the strategic plan, coupled with the development of a Vital Statistics Program that allows measurement of progress towards the implementation of the strategic plan. This is exactly what we did at BSEE over 3.75 years. I am confident two significant initiatives I personally developed and championed, Change Management Program and Vital Stats Program – labeled “Let’s Get into the Weeds” – was the catalyst to allow BSEE to demonstrate to GAO that offshore oil and gas oversight was worthy of removal from the GAO High-Risk Series List. It’s a recipe that can be repeated to achieve excellence for every governmental agency; however, all of this should be implemented before getting on the High-Risk Series List, not after. That’s what leadership does!

Rigzone: What was the biggest, most pressing problem that you and your team at BSEE had to tackle through the change management initiative, and how did that make it easier to implement other reforms?

Angelle: Change is hard. It is human to resist change. Some of the resistance is well-intended, some of it is nefarious. Effective leadership must be able to recognize the resistance but at the same time have the strength to demand excellence. This requires a combination of good bedside manners, grit, determination, and a recognition that taxpayers are our masters, and they have a right to demand this excellence. My goal has always been to create a culture that delivers excellence.

The change management initiatives were identified through a constant effort of “Getting into the Weeds,” which I personally developed the initiatives in the early stages; however, as our employees saw the benefit of this management program, they quickly became the source of generating their own initiatives. That’s when a leader knows that this effort is redefining an organization; when employees start suggesting items in need of change to achieve excellence. Ownership matters!

Rigzone: Were the 180-plus action items in the change management program exclusively from within government, or was there input from the offshore oil and gas industry and other stakeholders as well?

Angelle: It is important to understand the change management program was focused on making BSEE excellent. It was my belief then and is today that a regulator’s role is to drive performance. In order to drive performance, it was important that we focus on our internal processes to consistently produce results. This is no different from any organization seeking excellence, whether it be a sports organization, a business organization, a family unit, etc. For too long, too many government regulators, in too many cases, have focused exclusively on telling others what to do and not enough time looking in its own mirror. From the first day to the last day, we looked in the mirror!

Rigzone: Did you encounter much resistance in enacting the reforms and, if so, how did you and your team overcome it?

Angelle: As noted above, change is hard. It is human to resist, yet it was clear that our career employees were ready for a new direction. It was clear that our career employees were saddened that offshore oil and gas oversight had been added to the GAO High-Risk Series List. A primary concern to me, as the director, was that GAO’s 2017 Report cited a growing mistrust between headquarters and the regional offices. Overcoming that issue and rebuilding trust required adoption of internal policies, maximum transparency, and constantly demonstrating BSEE’s new direction was focused on competency and “what you knew” versus “who you knew.” That ushered in a growing team spirit and an explosion of energy and enthusiasm amongst our workforce that ultimately overcame resistance.

Rigzone: Given the changes put into place under your tenure at BSEE, what do you consider the key differences in the bureau between 2017 and today? Also, what do these changes mean for the offshore oil and gas industry?

Angelle: The key difference is that we approached our three-pronged mission – namely, safety, environmental sustainability, and conservation of resources – with a mindset that we didn’t have the luxury of accomplishing only one or two prongs of the mission. Congress expected us to execute all three. We had to be an agency that fulfilled 100% of its mission. That meant reinventing the bureau from a defensive posture to an offensive organization.

We became the world’s first workplace regulator to provide safety alerts to workers via direct text messaging: “BSEE!SAFE.” We increased the participation from 4% to appropriately 90% regarding the bureau’s voluntary near-miss program. We augmented our inspection program by adding risk-based inspections. We adopted a significant volume of internal policies and procedures. We instituted electronic record inspections. We radically improved our training program. We put the “E” in BSEE by making historic improvements to our environmental program, which was a significant finding by GAO in 2017. We cracked the 40-year-plus code on the use of Best Available and Safest Technology, and we made historic progress regarding effective subsea leak detection systems.

These changes, and so many more, resulted in effective oversight of a critical industry of America. This equates to increased confidence, which in turn results in improved energy security, national security, and economic security through the development of our nation’s offshore resources. All of this has resulted in driving the performance of the offshore operator to achieve higher levels of excellence, which in turn helps to increase the confidence of the American people in American ocean energy.

Rigzone: Would you like to add any comments?

Angelle: I salute the men and women of BSEE and the leadership of the United States Department of the Interior, who demonstrated a commitment to usher in positive change while embracing all three components of its mission: safety, environmental sustainability, and conservation of resources. Without their contributions and dedication, achieving this “new era of offshore oil and gas oversight excellence” would not have been possible.

I further salute the men and women of the offshore oil and gas industry, who daily kiss their families goodbye, put on their hardhats and steel-toe boots, and set out to do the hard work of energizing America.

With one in six barrels of America’s oil production coming from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) operations, historic-high OCS oil production in 2018 and 2019 generated billions in annual royalty income for the American people. It is critical that the nonpartisan GAO monitor and report to the American people as they have done. U.S. offshore production is among the most environmentally advantaged production anywhere in the world and the March 2, 2021, GAO report confirms its regulatory oversight has exponentially improved. This is good news for the environment, for energy and for the economy as America seeks to balance these three “E’s.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com. GAO's review of BSEE's progress, along with other federal oil and gas resource matters, appears in the March 2, 2021, report.