Former BP CFO to Chair New Ineos Energy Venture

Ineos has revealed that it is forming a new Ineos Energy venture that will be chaired by former BP chief financial officer Brian Gilvary.

The new group will combine the existing Ineos oil and gas businesses with the activities the company has in developing low carbon technologies. Gilvary is joining Ineos after 34 years at BP, where he was CFO from 2012 until his retirement in June this year. During his time with BP, he held several senior financial and commercial roles, including member of the board of TNK-BP , chief executive of BP’s commodity trading division and commercial director of the downstream division.

“We are delighted that someone of Brian’s caliber has agreed to join us to head up this exciting new venture at a time of significant transformation in the energy industry,” Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe said in a company statement.

“We are determined that Ineos will be at the forefront of the industry and that Brian will provide the experience and leadership to achieve that aim,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role Gilvary said, “I am delighted to be asked to join Ineos and chair the new Ineos Energy venture at a time of tremendous change within our industry”.

“I believe very strongly that the combination of the assets and technologies that Ineos owns, along with their drive and determination to get things done means the company can play a leading role in the coming energy transition. I look forward to working with the chief executive officer and his team,” he added.

Ineos’ current oil and gas businesses, according to the company’s website, comprise Ineos FPS, Ineos Oil & Gas UK, Ineos Oil & Gas Denmark, Ineos Oil & Gas Norway, Ineos Shale and Ineos Trading & Shipping.

