Former Borr Drilling Head Becomes CEO Of Seadrill

The Board of offshore driller Seadrill Limited has appointed Simon Johnson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Johnson will replace Stuart Jackson as President and CEO with immediate effect. He worked internationally for the past 25 years for several publicly listed offshore drilling contractors, including Diamond Offshore, Seadrill, Noble Corporation, and Borr Drilling.

His early career saw exposure to various rig and shore-based operational roles for MODUs in Southeast Asia before migrating to more commercially focused roles including Senior Vice President of Marketing and Contracts at Noble Corporation and CEO of Borr Drilling.

Seadrill stated that Johnson demonstrated strengths in strategy development, investor engagement, and relationship management. According to the offshore driller, he has many years of exposure to board engagements and associated corporate governance and compliance issues.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Curtin University and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“On behalf of the Board of Seadrill, I would like to thank Stuart for his contribution in guiding the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. These have been difficult times and we appreciate his work in keeping the Company operating safely and effectively. Stuart will no longer be President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

“We are also pleased to announce that Simon Johnson will succeed Stuart as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Simon has significant experience in the offshore drilling industry, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling, and in various roles with Noble Corporation […]. We believe that Simon is well-suited to lead the Seadrill team following its emergence from bankruptcy,” Julie Robertson, Chair of the Board of Seadrill, said.

“I am excited to be joining the Seadrill team at a fascinating time in the industry. As someone who was at the very beginning of the Seadrill story, I am proud to return to a leadership role and look forward to working with our shareholders, employees, customers, and vendors to re-launch our investment proposition with a laser focus on value creation,” Johnson stated.

