Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at gasoline prices, Congress action, crude production rates, and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Phil Kangas, Advisory Leader for Natural Resources & Mining, Grant Thornton LLP: According to AAA, gasoline prices nationwide stand roughly $1.20 above where they were this time last year. Forecasters are now predicting these prices will rise even higher, despite efforts by the Biden administration to lower summer gasoline prices with increased use of ethanol. In Washington, the U.S. House and Senate each held committee hearings earlier this month on the rising price of gasoline and its effect on American consumers. As both chambers of Congress return from spring recess … it will be worth watching to see if any substantive legislative action follows.
Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: U.S. Crude Production rose 100,000 barrels per day to 11.9 million barrels per day last week. Production forecasters expect production to reach anywhere from 12 to 12.9 million barrels per day by the end of the year. Production increases are anticipated for the back half of the year, especially given the June oil and gas drilling lease sales on public lands announced by the U.S. Department of Interior. Most of the acreage on offer is located in Wyoming. U.S. production is being closely watched with global supply hindered by outages in Libya, CPC pipeline damage, and continued official and voluntary sanctions on Russian oil.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Seadrill Scores 10-Well Deal For West Gemini Drillship
- PTTEP Becomes Operator Of Thai Offshore Project Duo
- Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Tidewater Creates Largest OSV Fleet In The World
- China Looks to Sell Spare LNG
- UK Regulator Spots Issues With Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp. Merger
- Lukoil Appoints Temporary President
- Damen Builds Hybrid Fast Crew Supply Vessel Trio On Stock
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June