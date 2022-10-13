Forcados Oil Terminal to Resume Export Ops by End of Month
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has announced that the Forcados oil terminal will resume export operations by the end of the month “when ongoing essential repairs would have been completed”.
“In addition to the repairs, we are working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal,” SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, said in a company statement.
Essien-Nelson outlined in the statement that active illegal connections to the SPDC joint venture’s production lines and facilities in the western Niger Delta, as well as the inactive illegal connection to the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line, are in the company’s ongoing program to remove illegal connections on the pipelines that feed the terminal.
“SPDC gives priority to the removal of active illegal connections and to illegal connection points that have leaks. This scheduled program is continuous as new illegal connections are identified during surveillance of the pipelines,” Essien-Nelson said.
“An example of such illegal connection is that on the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line which is currently not active and has no sign of leak at the interconnection point,” the SPDC manager added.
The Forcados Oil Pipeline System is the second largest network in the Niger Delta and transports oil, water and associated gas from fields in the western delta to the Forcados oil terminal, Wood Mackenzie highlights on its website, adding that the terminal has an oil export capacity of 400,000 barrels per day.
SPDC describes itself as the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. It has the largest acreage in the country, from which it produces around 39 percent of the nation’s oil, according to its website.
SPDC has more than 3,700 miles of pipelines and flowlines, 87 flowstations, eight gas plants and more than 1,000 producing wells, its site highlights. The company employs more than 4,500 people directly, its site notes.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
- Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
- Brent Likely to Hit $100 Per Barrel by Year End
- BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
- Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
- Oil And Natural Gas Production Taxes Over $1Bn In September
- DOI Announces Next Oil and Gas Leasing Steps
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week