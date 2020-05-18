Fluor Wins Saudi Petchems Contract
Advanced Global Investment Co. (AGIC) has named Fluor Corp. project management consultant for its new propane dehydrogenation, polypropylene and utilities and offsites complex in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, Fluor reported Thursday.
“Fluor has supported clients and safely executed projects in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years,” remarked Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy and Chemicals unit, in a written statement.
Fluor stated that it will perform project management consultant services for the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction phases of the AGIC project. The complex will manufacture 843,000 tons per year of propylene and 800,000 tons per year of polypropylene to produce specialty polymers used for the face masks, automotive, pipes, food packaging and textiles industries, Fluor added.
“We look forward to helping AGIC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet the world’s growing demand for polymers and support their efforts to diversify its economy and also become one of the world’s leading global producers of polypropylene,” stated Fields.
Fluor noted that its offices in Farnborough, U.K. and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia will lead project management services under the contract, receiving support from the firm’s global network.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
