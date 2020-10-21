Fluor Unit Wins Peru Pipeline Contract
A consortium that includes the Stork subsidiary of Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) has won an approximately five-year pipeline maintenance contract, Fluor reported Tuesday.
Compañia Operadora de Gas, S.A.C. (COGA) awarded the contract to the consortium of Consorcio Mantenimiento de Gasoductos del Peru (CMgP) that includes Stork Peru S.A.C. and SICIM S.P.A., Fluor noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“Stork is honored to be selected by COGA for this important contract,” commented Taco de Haan, president of Stork, which will provide pipeline maintenance services for the COGA-operated Sistema De Transporte De Gas Natural y Liquidos de Gas Natural de Camisea.
Fluor stated the consortium will jointly plan, prepare and deliver geotechnical services for more than 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) of pipelines and for all relevant equipment and processing plants. The firm explained the pipelines represent a critical facet of Peru’s energy distribution system, linking the country’s Camisea gas field to its coastline.
“Stork will provide service excellence according to the highest safety standards relying upon our vast experience in pipeline construction and maintenance in Latin America, as well as leverage our global expertise and network of specialists across Fluor, Stork and SICIM’s geotechnical expertise,” noted deHaan. “This contract further solidifies Stork’s strong position and client confidence in Latin America allowing us to further grow our local employment in the communities in which we live and work.”

