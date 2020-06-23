Flotek Names New Global Business President

Flotek Industries Inc. has recently named TengBeng Koid President, Global Business. He will oversee the company's domestic and international business development strategy for both divisions of Flotek-- Energy Chemistry Technologies and its newly established Analysis & Data division-- through the recent acquisition of JP3. He will report to John W. Gibson, Jr., Flotek's Chairman, President, and CEO.

Most recently, Koid was President of Energy Solutions at Emerson Automation Solutions. Prior to joining Energy Solutions International, he was president, international, for Seismic Micro Technology Inc.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Koid to Flotek to help build our next chapter of growth as we seek to accelerate adoption of our data and analytics platform, through our recent acquisition of JP3,” Gibson said. “He is deeply experienced in building enterprise-wide software solutions for energy companies across the full hydrocarbon stream. I have known Koid for more than 20 years and have the highest regard for his leadership and work ethic, as well as his track-record of taking a 'no-excuses', results-driven approach to revenue growth. I value his strong integrity and his objectivity, with his proven ability to excel through both strong and challenging markets. In every organization he has served, he has been a transformative leader, who has accelerated growth by building and implementing business strategies and teams that deliver significant impacts to customers."

"This is an exciting time for Flotek as it expands its business into data and analytics with the recent acquisition of JP3,” said Koid. “I look forward to leveraging my experiences in digital transformation of the upstream and midstream oil and gas businesses to help drive Flotek's growth."

Flotek specializes in data-driven platforms and chemistry technologies. The firm serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

