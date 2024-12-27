Florida Battery Energy Storage Project Gets $28.7 Million Federal Grant

To be built at the Birmingham Street Substation, the BESS project will store backup power for four facilities providing essential community services in Tallahassee.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $28.7 million grant to the City of Tallahassee Electric & Gas Utility to deploy a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS).

The grant comes from the $10.5 billion Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program (GRIP), which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to boost the climate resilience of the country’s power system.

To be built at the Birmingham Street Substation, the BESS project will store backup power for four facilities providing essential community services: the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center, the Lincoln Center, the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Tallahassee Senior Center.

Additionally it is expected to help municipal utility customers save about $160,000 a year from fuel costs, the DOE said in an online statement.

“Like many communities across the country, Tallahassee, Florida experiences extreme weather events, and its existing substation is overburdened”, the DOE said.

The project is subject to the Biden administration’s Justice40 Initiative. Justice40, which President Joe Biden passed January 27, 2021, through an executive order, aims to direct 40 percent of the benefits of certain investments, including those poured into clean energy and housing, to disadvantaged communities.

“The utility will engage the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center at FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, local universities, community-based organizations, and residents, to develop and implement a Community Benefits Agreement”, the DOE said.

“In further service of the local economy, the project will issue 30 Clean Energy Trades certificates to trainees, among other workforce opportunities”.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said, “The Administration’s Investing in America agenda has delivered the largest grid investment in U.S. history, adding more power to the grid faster, improving reliability and resilience, and investing in innovative technologies so all Americans can have access to affordable, reliable energy”.

GRIP expects to enable 53 gigawatts of grid capacity, enough to power nearly 40 million homes annually, according to the DOE.

The DOE has so far announced a total of $7.6 billion from GRIP from two rounds of selection, covering 105 projects across all 50 states and Washington DC. These projects will add or upgrade nearly 2,500 miles of transmission, the DOE said.

It expects to launch a third round next year.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership, the U.S. is projected to build more new electric generation capacity this year than in two decades while also mobilizing to upgrade thousands of miles of existing transmission lines”, the DOE added.

“This includes catalyzing nationwide collaboration on modern grid technologies and funding their deployment, accelerating transmission permitting, and increasing grid capacity to support electricity demand to support increased electrification, data centers, and manufacturing”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com