Floatel Pair Hired By Aker BP For North Sea Jobs
Floatel International has been hired by Aker BP to supply accommodation support vessels for two simultaneous projects in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
Both the Floatel Superior and Floatel Endurance will provide offshore accommodation services for NOA Topside and the Krafla Topside, commencing following the transportation and installation of the respective topsides.
The contract will commence in mid-2026 and has firm hire periods of 7 and 10 months respectively, with several options to extend. However, Aker BP is required to obtain approval from the Norwegian authorities for its Plan for development and operations (PDO) if the contract is to go ahead.
Speaking of the award, Peter Jacobsson, Group CEO of Floatel International, noted that the company is very pleased to be given the trust and opportunity to provide their services to Aker BP on these projects. Given the magnitude of the combined projects, it is also a significant contribution to strengthen the company order backlog and provide stability for the future.
“The fact that the contract is awarded at such an early stage also shows that the market demand for high-end semisubmersible accommodation support vessels is increasing. We are convinced that the demand for our vessels will be high in the future and that the market will be prosperous,” Jacobsson comments.
Jacobsson also points out that a contract to provide one customer with two units under the same contract is not very common in the Norwegian market. Hence this is by Floatel International considered to be a true recognition of the excellent track record proven by Floatel units on the Norwegian market since it was initially entered in 2010.
Floatel International Group, with its headquarter in Norway and management from Gothenburg, Sweden, has executed some 10,200 days since entering into operation 13 years ago, whereof 56 percent has been performed in the North Sea region.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
