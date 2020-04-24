Floatel Delays Charter With Ineos FPS

Ineos FPS and Floatel International have agreed to postpone the charter for the Floatel Victory at the Unity platform, UK sector, Central North Sea, to April 2021. The assignment was originally planned to start in May 2020.

Floatel International Ltd. was established in 2006 to satisfy market demand for a new generation of offshore flotels. The company owns and operates five semisubmersible accommodation vessels, all of which were delivered between 2010 to 2016. Two vessels, Floatel Superior and Floatel Endurance, are approved to operate in the Norwegian sector and four vessels are approved for the UK.

All of the vessels are equipped with a dynamic positioning system and are built according to the latest HSE requirements, according to the company. The accommodation capacity of the Floatel fleet ranges from 440 beds to 560 beds. All vessels are also equipped with large deck areas, workshops and crane support able to assist complicated offshore hookup projects and maintenance and modifications of existing offshore facilities.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.