Flex LNG CEO Kalleklev Resigns

After seven and a half years as chief executive officer (CEO) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping company Flex LNG, Øystein Kalleklev has resigned. He joined Flex LNG in October 2017 and was appointed CEO in August of the following year.

Current chief commercial officer Marius Foss has been appointed interim CEO, Flex LNG said in a media release. Kelleklev will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the third quarter to ensure a smooth transition, Flex LNG said.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation for Øystein’s leadership and the lasting impact he has had on the company. Under his stewardship, the company has delivered strong performance and shareholder value creation. While we regret his decision to step down, we are grateful for his dedication and wish him all the very best in his future”, Ola Lorentzon, Chairman of Flex LNG, said.

Kalleklev said, “Together during the last seven and a half years, we have built from scratch a first-class LNG shipping company which is uniquely positioned with a substantial contract backlog and a fortress balance sheet”.

“After a long stint as CEO, I do however feel it’s about time for me to move on pursuing other opportunities. Hence, I am very glad that the Board has decided to appoint Marius Foss as interim CEO. Marius has been instrumental in the development and implementation of Flex LNG’s commercial strategy since he joined the Company in 2018 so with him at the helm, Flex LNG is in very safe and capable hands”, Kalleklev added.

