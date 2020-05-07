Fleet Owner Eyes Natural Gas-fueled Alternative

Specialty chemicals provider Ingevity reported this week that it is partnering with the natural gas fueling specialist Ozinga Energy to conduct a field demonstration of adsorbed natural gas (ANG) bi-fuel pickup trucks.

David Newton, Ingevity’s commercial director for performance materials, told Rigzone that ANG technology marks the “second wave” of natural gas vehicles (NGV).

“The methane gas adsorption science behind ANG is likely already part of the car you drive today,” Newton explained. “Proprietary activated carbon technology has been used for over 40 years in vehicles and applications around the world to capture and recover over 8 million gallons of gasoline vapor emissions every day. This same activated carbon technology has been leveraged to enable ANG.”

Ozinga Energy has purchased an ANG-equipped Ford F-150 pickup truck and installed a dedicated, low-pressure fueling appliance at its headquarters in Mokena, Ill., Ingevity noted in a written statement. Pointing out that Ozinga already uses CNG-powered heavy-duty trucks in its fleet, Ingevity maintains that ANG represents a good natural gas transportation fuel option for light-duty vehicles such as pickups, sport-utility vehicles and service vans. The company added that ANG is 50 percent less costly to operate than a gasoline-only vehicle, increases natural gas usage for a gas utility by more than 60 percent and emits 25 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to similar gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles.

Ingevity’s ANG technology uses natural gas storage canisters containing activated carbon “monoliths” that the company produces from hardwood sawdust. Newton said that using hardwood sawdust in its monoliths – rather than coal – yields performance characteristics that enable the material to more efficiently capture and release vapors.

“The activated carbon fills cylindrical tanks that are nested in the bed of a truck and further reduce the storage pressure of the natural gas without sacrificing the volume of gas stored,” he continued. “ANG’s ability to operate at 900 pounds per square inch (psi) – compared to CNG’s 3,600 psi – increases the methane adsorption capacity inside the cylinders, meaning the ANG tanks hold twice the volume of natural gas at equivalent pressures while still allowing access to the traditional benefits of CNG at a fraction of operational pressures.”

Newton called ANG’s lower pressures “game-changing” for light-duty vehicles and the technology because:

it requires an easy-to-install, affordable fueling appliance for commercial use

eliminates the need for a CNG fueling station

offers lower fueling costs than gasoline and diesel in the United States

combats “range anxiety” tied to electric vehicles

provides a relatively inexpensive total cost of ownership.

In addition, Newton pointed out that ANG is a particularly attractive option for fleet owners hesitant to incur CNG-related costs. He called the technology “ideal” for small (five to 20 vehicles), dispersed light-duty fleets with easy access to natural gas but lacking the scale economies to justify investing in higher-pressure CNG.

“We continue to focus on building our ANG pilot programs to develop a strong network of early-adopter fleets across the country,” commented Ed Woodcock, Ingevity’s executive vice president and president, Performing Materials. “Ozinga Energy is an important member of a growing portfolio of natural gas utility and commercial fleet owners seeking alternative fuel options for the underserved light-duty fleet market.”

Ingevity stated that Ozinga Energy, which provides public-access CNG fueling for heavy-duty trucks at six stations in Illinois and California, plans to evaluate the ANG technology to further expand its alternative fuel strategy to its light-duty truck fleet. It also pointed out that other companies that have embraced ANG demonstration fleets include Sempra Energy unit SoCalGas and Atlanta Gas Light.

“ANG allows Ozinga Energy to further our commitment to green fleet technologies and benefit from additional fuel savings for our light-duty trucks,” noted Jeff Bonnema, Ozinga’s fleet management vice president. “We are excited to demonstrate the value of ANG and are also interested in adding more ANG trucks to our light-duty fleet, as well as the potential for future alternative-fuel growth opportunities for our business.”

