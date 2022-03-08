Flamengo President Dribbles Into Petrobras Chair Spot

Petrobras has received nominations for its Board of Directors and the nomination of Flamengo soccer club president Rodolfo Landim as chairman.

Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras has received nominations for its Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council as well as the nomination of Flamengo soccer club president Luiz Rodolfo Landim Machado as chairman.

Petrobras said that it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy with eight nominations to the Board of Directors and four nominations to the company's Fiscal Council.

The company also received a letter from the National Treasury Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy with two nominations to Petrobras’ Fiscal Council. All nominations are up for deliberation at the Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2022.

The nominations include Luiz Rodolfo Landim Machado as chairman while the Board member nominations include current CEO – and retired General – Joaquim Silva e Luna, Carlos Eduardo Lessa Brandao, Luis Enrique Caroli, Ruy Flaks Schneider, Márcio Andrade Weber, Murilo Marroquim de Souza, and Sonia Julia Sulzbeck Villalobos.

The Board of Directors of Petrobras can consist of a minimum of seven and a maximum of eleven members, who are elected at the General Shareholders’ Meeting for a term of up to two years, with a maximum of three consecutive reelections allowed. At the moment, it counts eleven members and is chaired by Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira.

Of the current members, the Ministry of Mines and Energy decided to again nominate Silva e Luna, Weber, Marroquim de Souza, Schneider, and Villalobos.

Agnes Maria de Aragao da Costa, Marisete Fatima Dadald Pereira, Sergio Henrique Lopes de Souza, and Alan Sampaio Santos are the Fiscal Concil nominees by the Ministry of Mines and Energy while the National Treasury Secretariat nominated Janete Duarte Mol and Otavio Ladeira de Medeiros.

As for the new chairman, Luiz Rodolfo Landim Machado holds a degree in civil engineering with specialization in hydraulic works from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, with a postgraduate degree in petroleum engineering from Petrobras, and from the University of Alberta as well as in management of business from Harvard University.

He joined Petrobras in 1980, where he worked for 26 years and held various managerial positions in the Exploration & Production area, including General Manager of Exploration and Production at Campos Basin and Executive Manager of Exploration and Production for the South and Southeast Regions.

Between 2000 and 2003 he was president of Gaspetro, responsible for Petrobras' equity interests in natural gas transport and distribution companies. Between 2003 and 2006 he was president of Petrobras Distribuidora.

After leaving Petrobras, he served as General Manager of MMX Mineração e Metálicos, founded and was the CEO of OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações, and as the CEO of OSX Brasil.

During the entire previous decade, he was the CEO and chaired the Board of Directors of Ouro Preto Óleo e Gás, which was later successfully sold to a private investor operating in the oil and gas industry.

Since 2019 he is the president of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo – or more simply Flamengo, the sports club with the highest market value in Brazil, with an annual turnover of $186 million.

