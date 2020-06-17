Five-year Inpex Contract Goes to LOC Australia
International marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group reported Tuesday that it has secured a contract from INPEX Operations Australia P/L.
Under the five-year agreement, LOC will provide marine warranty services (MWS) and marine assurance for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG development and its associated drilling operations, LOC noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. LOC added the contract also covers warranty review and approval for the loadout, transportation and installation activities of new field architecture.
“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this competitively tendered contract,” remarked Alex Harrison, LOC’s energy services director for Asia Pacific. “Having supported INPEX on the Ichthys LNG development for the past seven years, we are therefore very pleased to have been awarded this additional work.”
The Ichthys LNG development is producing natural gas and condensate from the Ichthys field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia and transporting it via pipeline to onshore processing facilities near Darwin, Northern Territory, according to INPEX’s website. INPEX points out that Ichthys LNG integrates the entire chain of development and production: subsea, offshore, pipeline and offshore.
Companies partnering with INPEX in the Ichthys joint venture include Total and Australian units of CPC Corp. Taiwan, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas.
“The contract award closely follows a number of other recent awards with oil majors and oil and gas contractors within the region, demonstrating that we remain at the forefront of the MWS and marine consulting markets in Australia and the wide Asia Pacific region with a continued improvement in market sentiment,” concluded Harrison.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- BP Alum to Head Fuel Purchasing in TA Turnaround
- Otto Energy CEO and MD Steps Down
- Saudi Aramco Suspends Ops for High Island IV Rig
- BP Write-Down Implications Are Very Real
- Petrofac Bags Multi-Million Dollar Bahrain Deal
- China to Add 440MM Barrels to Crude Stocks
- Oil Prices Rise Despite China Virus Rebound Fears
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- Tri-Point's Oil Production, Processing Assets Heading to Auction
- US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
- Rystad Says Over 100K US Oil, Gas Jobs Lost Amid Oil Slump
- Vista Proppants and Logistics Files for Chapter 11
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy