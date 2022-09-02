Five Lessons To Learn For North Sea Project Delivery

This year is set to be a record year for North Sea upstream project approvals, but as capacity constraints and cost inflation intensify, effective delivery will be more important than ever.

With domestic energy security high on the agenda in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, 2022 is set to be a record year for North Sea upstream project approvals. But, according to Wood Mackenzie, as capacity constraints and cost inflation intensify, effective delivery will be more important than ever.

Woodmac recently analyzed the performance of the top 50 Norwegian and UK projects approved since 2014 to understand the implications for future developments.

Overall, project delivery has improved since the early 2010s. On average, projects were delivered close to budget and only slightly behind schedule. However, performance varied considerably, with some projects suffering delays as long as almost three years and cost blowouts of up to 100 percent.

Several factors linked the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ projects, from the impact of the Covid pandemic to the level of dependence on third parties. From Woodmac analysis, there are five key learnings:

1. Secure the right team at the right time

While it is important to lock in lower costs at the outset, this is only half the battle. Securing the right team, at the right time, is arguably even more vital. As capacity starts to stretch, supply chain alliances will help get you to the front of the queue when it comes to delivery.

2. Build in contingencies for unforeseen issues

Cost blowouts and delays can often be out of an operator’s control. The pandemic, which caused several issues, including delays to build and fabrication, is a prime example. Fixed price contracts and localized content can safeguard against the worst impacts and mitigate some of the risks.

3. Align commercial interests

The majors have benefited by having the same operatorship across tiebacks and host facilities, giving greater control over schedules, budgets, and commercial agreements. It meant their projects were the least susceptible to delays and cost overruns.

In contrast, private equity-backed exploration and production companies – that operate fewer of the large hub facilities – typically delivered projects via third-party facilities, hampering schedules and pushing up costs.

4. Assess risks carefully

Never rush a project to meet overarching corporate goals. Fields where limited appraisal took place experienced the biggest reserve downgrades. On average, reserves have come down 10 percent from estimates at the point of the final investment decision. ‘Small’ fields got smaller, while ‘big’ fields got bigger.

5. Focus on resilience and diversity

Ultimately, successful project delivery does not guarantee positive returns. Being on the right – or wrong – side of a commodity price swing often has a bigger impact on overall value. In the absence of a crystal ball, ensure projects work at low prices and spread portfolio risk accordingly.

