Five Energy Startups Join Halliburton Labs Collaborative Ecosystem

Five innovative companies have been added to the Halliburton Labs collaborative ecosystem to help them advance their commercialization with support from Halliburton's practitioners and business network. Halliburton Co. said in a media release that the new cohort features 360 Energy, Cella, Espiku, Mitico, and NuCube.

“We are eager to help these participant companies use their time and capital efficiently to progress new solutions that meet industry requirements for cost, reliability, and sustainability”, Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs, said.

Halliburton highlighted 360 Energy's novel approach to natural gas utilization in the oil field. 360 Energy's In-Field Computing technology offers a solution for monetizing otherwise flared or stranded gas by deploying modular data centers at the well site, creating a new market and value stream for resource owners, Halliburton said.

"Upstream producers are eager for a real alternative to flaring", Chris Alfano, founder and CEO of 360 Energy, said. "Our In-Field Computing technology reduces flaring and unlocks new revenue from natural gas”.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Halliburton Labs to accelerate the reach of this much-needed solution and bring impactful change across the oil field", Alfano added.

Cella is advancing subsurface mineralization of carbon dioxide (CO2). The company's comprehensive services, which range from evaluating resources to unique injection technologies and monitoring methods, offer significant solutions for geological carbon storage, Halliburton Labs said.

According to Halliburton Labs, Cella intends to establish an initial large-scale pilot project to showcase its innovative method of mineralization. Cella's team brings top-tier scientific and operational expertise, bolstered by advisors who have been pioneers in the area of carbon mineralization in basalt, Halliburton Labs said.

"Collaboration with Halliburton Labs enables us to leverage world-class experience and resources to scale our technology and bring our services to market. We're excited to demonstrate how our innovations can be easily integrated with existing, state-of-the-art subsurface technologies to enable rapid advancements in the field of geologic carbon storage", Claire Nelson, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, said.

Espiku meanwhile develops solutions that advance water and valuable minerals recovery from brines and industrial-produced water streams. The company uses low-pressure thermal cycles and modular design allowing it to swiftly deploy the solution in diverse environments that unlock the vast potential of domestic resources to support energy and material supply chains, Halliburton Labs said.

"Espiku's innovations provide a critical pathway to a clean energy future to solve urgent water management issues for our customers”, Tyler Manley, director of business development at Espiku, said.

“We are excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Halliburton Labs that will expand our access to customer insights and operational expertise and accelerate our progress toward deployment at scale”, Manley said.

Mitico has developed a patent-pending granulated metal carbonate sorption technology (GMC) and services to capture CO2. The solution has already been developed and validated at Caltech, according to Halliburton Labs.

The solution captures more than 95 percent of the CO2 emitted from post-combustion point sources (flue gases). “Mitico can enable carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) as a service at a low cost”, Clement Cid, co-founder and CEO of Mitico, said.

NuCube Energy also joins the cohort with its nuclear fission reactor under development. It will produce electricity and high-temperature heat for electrical and industrial markets. The modular microreactor enhances safety and lowers construction and operational costs, Halliburton Labs said.

“At NuCube, our mission is to help our customers solve a major problem – how to use nuclear energy to economically meet decarbonization goals”, Cristian Rabiti, co-founder and CEO of NuCube Energy, said.

“The modular microreactor provides a novel solution to this complex problem. We’re excited to work with Halliburton Labs to utilize its supply chain and remote operations along with the modularization of our reactor’s design to accelerate deployment”, Rabiti said.

