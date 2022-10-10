Five Day Oil Rally Ends as Recession Fears Rebound

Oil markets slipped as concerns of slowing demand again came to the fore, adding resistance to a rally spurred by OPEC+’s output cut.

West Texas Intermediate settled at $91 a barrel, ending a five-day run of gains in which futures climbed 17%. A tighter supply outlook following last week’s OPEC+ meeting gave crude its biggest weekly gain since March, but fears the US Federal Reserve will go on boosting rates to quell inflation caused equity markets to decline and the dollar to strengthen, making commodities that are priced in the currency less appealing.

“Crude is in a corrective phase from last week’s $9/bbl rally,” wrote Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at Bok Financial Securities in a note to clients. “Overall global economic activity is expected to slow.”

The US Fed has signaled a potential fourth 75 basis point hike in November. A US jobs report last week further rekindled concerns about continuing interest rate hikes.

Oil markets continue to be buffeted by concerns about the global economy and the cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Traders are closely watching for demand signals as growth is likely to suffer from central banks’ monetary policy. OPEC+’s output cuts, which drew rebuke from the US, could turn out to be much smaller in reality, but a slew of leading banks said it could still send prices higher this year.

Prices:

WTI for November delivery dipped $1.51 to settle at $91.13 a barrel.

Brent for December settlement fell $1.73 to $96.19 a barrel.

Key oil-market gauges have shown signs of increased bullishness since the OPEC+ decision last week. The spread between the nearest two December contracts for Brent -- a much-watched marker of the market’s health -- rallied to the strongest level since June.

At the same time, options markets have seen a flurry of bullish call trades. On Friday, Brent options volumes were the highest since March as traders placed a series of wagers on rising prices.