Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone.
The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
The Bloomberg Consensus, which Fitch Solutions is a contributor to and which was also included in both Fitch Solutions reports, currently sees Brent averaging $101 per barrel in 2022, $98 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in 2024, $82 per barrel in 2025, and $80.1 per barrel in 2026. In October, the Bloomberg Consensus projected that Brent would average $101.7 per barrel in 2022, $94.6 per barrel in 2023, $87.5 per barrel in 2024, $82 per barrel in 2025, and $80.1 per barrel in 2026.
“The downward revision reflects the softening in prices seen over recent months, a bearish skew in market sentiment and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment,” Fitch Solutions stated in its latest oil price outlook report.
“That said, OPEC+ action is helping to keep a floor under prices and we see scope for a short-term rally over winter, amid tight global energy markets, a seasonal strengthening in demand and further declines in Russian exports,” Fitch Solutions added.
At its latest meeting, OPEC+ decided to adjust its overall production down by two million barrels per day from its August 2022 required production levels, starting in November 2022. OPEC+ is next scheduled to meet on December 4.
In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released earlier this month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) slightly raised its Brent oil price forecast for both 2022 and 2023 to $102.13 per barrel and $95.33 per barrel, respectively. In its previous STEO, which was released in October, the EIA projected that the Brent spot average would come in at $102.09 per barrel in 2022 and $94.58 per barrel in 2023.
Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years in February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. Brent’s lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on January 3 at $78.98 per barrel, while its highest 2022 close, so far, was seen on March 8 at $127.98 per barrel. At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $94.14 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Fire Reported on Asgard B Facility
- AP Says Oil Tanker Hit by Drone Off Oman
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Demand, Dayrates To Stay High For Low-Emission Rigs To 2026
- Iran Boosting Production With 35 Wells At World's Largest Field
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Potential Biden Plan to Stock Up On Diesel May Bring Price Surge
- Vaalco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech