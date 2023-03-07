Fitch Solutions Reiterates 2023 Gasoline Price Forecast

In a new report sent to Rigzone recently, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research projected that the front month NYMEX RBOB gasoline benchmark would average $2.70 per gallon this year.

The same forecast was made in a separate Fitch Solutions report sent to Rigzone on February 16, which revealed the company’s NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts to 2026.

“Above-average crack spreads will see 2023 gasoline prices remain elevated but below 2022 levels,” Fitch Solutions noted in its latest report.

“Looking at the fundamentals, the gasoline market is set to remain slightly undersupplied in 2023 which will keep prices elevated. Relatively low gasoline stockpiles will put a price floor preventing a sharp downturn in prices should production or demand run counter to our expectations,” the company added.

“Muted outlook for demand, especially among the developed markets will see prices retreating from last year levels. Gasoline prices are set to follow the oil price trajectory, which is also expected to decline from 2022 highs but remain above historical levels,” the company continued.

“Overall, both crude oil and fuel prices will likely see smaller risk premia in 2023 as the broader market has already priced in the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions,” Fitch Solutions went on to note.

Balance of Risk

In the report, the company noted that the balance of risk to its view is “skewed to the downside”.

“The key risk stems from the weakening outlook for Brent prices,” Fitch Solutions stated in the report.

“In our 2023 gasoline price forecast of $2.70 per gallon we have incorporated the assumption of the annual average Brent price of $95 per barrel and annual average gasoline crack spread of $18.4 per gallon. Two months into 2023, we see crack spreads averaging at $19.7 per barrel, which constitute an upside risk, however limited as in our view the spreads will decline amid weakening economic data given the expected soft recession in the U.S. in the second half of the year,” the company added.

“At the same time, we are likely to revise down our 2023 Brent gasoline forecast given the lower than expected price level over January-February 2023. Should we see Brent prices averaging below $95 per barrel and crack spreads in line with our forecast we could see gasoline prices settling below our current forecast,” Fitch Solutions went on to note.

Retail Gasoline Price

The oil and gas team at Fitch Solutions has previously highlighted to Rigzone that the relationship between RBOB and retail prices is useful for directional trends as well as volatility.

As of March 7, the price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is $3.417 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. Yesterday’s average was $3.405 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.357 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.457 per gallon, and the year ago average was $4.065 per gallon, the AAA site outlined.

GasBuddy’s live ticking average for regular gasoline in the U.S. was $3.420 per gallon, as of 4.30am EST on March 7, which the organization outlined was up 5.2 cents from yesterday’s average but down 64.1 cents from last year’s average.

According to the EIA’s latest fuel update, which was released on March 6, the price of regular gasoline dropped from $3.379 per gallon on February 20 to $3.342 per gallon on February 27, before rising to $3.389 per gallon on March 6. California had the most expensive gasoline price, as of March 6, at $4.704 per gallon, while the Gulf Coast had the cheapest gasoline price, as of March 6, at $2.979 per gallon, the EIA fuel update showed.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com