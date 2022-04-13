Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its 2022 Henry Hub price forecast to $4.9 per MMBTU, a new report from the company has revealed.
Analysts at the company outlined in the report that they increased their previous forecast of $4 per MMBTU as they expect continued strong growth in U.S. LNG exports against strong domestic consumption for electricity for summer cooling.
Looking further ahead, the analysts forecasted in the report that the Henry Hub price would average $4.5 in 2023, $4.75 in 2024, $4.85 in 2025, and $4.5 in 2026. The projections were notably higher than the Bloomberg Consensus, which was also highlighted in the report. The Bloomberg Consensus sees the Henry Hub price averaging $4.1 this year, $3.9 in 2023, $4 in 2024, $3.9 in 2025, and $3.4 in 2026.
“The outbreak of Russia Ukraine war in late February 2022 is keeping energy markets on edge, with uncertainty on the scale of disruptions to energy trade remaining a key concern, keeping energy price volatility high,” the Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in the report.
“The potential to implement sanctions banning coal, oil and natural gas trade on a wider scale are all bullish for Henry Hub prices as buyers rush to replace Russian imports where possible. If lasting impacts to energy trade to Europe emerge, as we expect, the upside for U.S. LNG imports is strong, adding a ready destination for new capacity additions in the coming years,” the analysts added in the report.
“However, concerns about environmental impacts linked to the shale derived natural gas, could limit the long-term viability of new-found trade relationships as European buyers remain committed to climate targets limiting emissions,” the analysts continued.
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research’s report was created when the Henry Hub spot price was $6.4.
In a market note sent to Rigzone on April 12, Rystad Energy’s senior analyst Vinicius Romano highlighted that the Henry Hub price was at a 13-year high on Tuesday morning, topping $6.7MMBTU, “as large swathes of the northern U.S. and Southern Canada experience a prolonged winter”.
“The elevated domestic and export demand from Europe has brought U.S. storages to a lower-than-average level at this time of the year sustaining such prices,” Romano stated in the note.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
