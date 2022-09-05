Fitch Solutions Offers Latest Oil Price Prediction

The company's latest price projections come after a volatile few weeks for Brent.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has left its Brent crude forecast unchanged again, a new report from the company has revealed.

The company still sees the Brent price averaging $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023, before dropping to $88 per barrel in 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, the report highlighted. These price predictions are identical to company forecasts made in August and July.

The company’s latest price projections come after a volatile few weeks for Brent, which has seen the commodity close at $105.09 per barrel on August 29 and $92.36 per barrel on September 1. Brent’s highest close in 2022, so far, was seen on March 8, at $127.98 per barrel. The lowest the commodity has closed in 2022, so far, is $78.98 per barrel, on January 3.

“We have left our Brent crude price forecast unchanged this month, at an average of $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023,” Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research analysts stated in the company’s latest report.

“Our fundamental outlook remains broadly unchanged, although a broad range of risks to the outlook continue to rise and prices remain volatile,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts highlighted swings in Brent and noted that a key factor in the high volatility seen in prices is the ongoing low liquidity.

“The riskiness of oil trading combined with difficulties in posting collateral and meeting margin calls has sapped liquidity, leaving the market vulnerable to large and frequent price swings,” the analysts stated.

“Meanwhile Brent is being torn between conflicting price drivers, with both the supply and demand-side outlooks highly uncertain at this stage. We do not expect volatility to abate in the near term and see the risks to our outlook as being broadly balanced to the upside and the down,” the analysts added.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $95.57 per barrel.

