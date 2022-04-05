Fitch Solutions Makes Large Oil Price Revision

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has announced that it has made a large upward revision to its Brent crude price forecast this quarter.

In a new report sent to Rigzone this week, analysts at the company said they now expect prices to average $100 per barrel in 2022 and $90 per barrel in 2023. This marks an $18 rise from the company’s previous 2022 forecast and a $7 rise from its previous 2023 forecast.

“While sanctions have largely shied away from oil and gas trade, as we had anticipated, export disruptions look to be more substantial and more sustained than we had previously forecast, not least due to ‘self-sanctioning’ by major Western oil companies, under pressure to disengage from Moscow,” Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in the report.

“As a result, we decreased our Russian oil production forecast this month, impacting global supply. We now expect output to contract by 983,000 barrels per day year-on-year in 2022, compared to the 692,000 barrels per day of growth we had forecast previously. This has largely erased the global surplus we had expected to emerge this year, signaling a tighter market balance and more persistent upward price pressures,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts noted that risks to the outlook remain “extremely elevated” but are now more evenly weighted between the upside and down. The analysts outlined that prices are likely to remain “extremely volatile” amid elevated uncertainty and rapid news flow.

“Moreover, large and frequent price swings are creating challenging conditions in which to trade, with open interest in Brent slumping to its lowest levels in seven years,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Current speculative positioning points to a high degree of uncertainty in the market, while weaker liquidity will only exacerbate the volatility in the near term,” the analysts added.

Brent prices have oscillated in recent weeks, closing at $100.85 per barrel on March 1, $127.98 per barrel on March 8, $98.02 per barrel on March 16, $120.65 per barrel on March 25, and $107.67 per barrel on April 1. At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil stood at $108.38 per barrel.

