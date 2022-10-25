Fitch Solutions Holds Broadly Neutral Brent Outlook

Although supply side drivers pose risk to the upside, demand-side risks 'are skewed largely to the downside'.

In a new report sent to Rigzone recently, analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research revealed that they hold a “broadly neutral” outlook on Brent in the near term.

The analysts outlined in the report that, although supply side drivers pose risk to the upside, demand-side risks “are skewed largely to the downside”.

“The supply side should remain broadly supportive of prices in the near term, due to continued constraints on U.S. shale production growth, export losses in Russia following the imposition of the EU’s ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude and cutbacks by OPEC+,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Despite this, prices remain fragile, as a bearish macroeconomic outlook and rising recession risks continue to dominate the narrative. As such, we hold a broadly neutral outlook on Brent in the near term,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts noted that Brent crude has seen a mixed performance this month, fluctuating between $88 per barrel and $98 per barrel.

“The highs were triggered by the OPEC+ decision to cut two million barrels per day of supply, effective November, and to extend the production cut deal until December of next year,” the analysts stated.

“The effective cut will be far lower, likely around 850,000 barrels per day, but sends an important message to the market that the group will continue to intervene in support of prices into next year,” the analysts added.

“However, the gains were short-lived, with the front-month contract since retreating to around $92 per barrel,” the analysts continued.

The Fitch Solutions analysts revealed in the report that they were holding on to their current forecast for Brent crude to average $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023 but stated that they are likely to make downward revisions this month. In a previous report published on October 13, Fitch Solutions analysts noted that they saw downside risk to their forecast for prices to average $105 per barrel and $100 per barrel in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on October 18, Rystad Energy noted that Brent is likely to hit $100 per barrel by the end of the year. In its latest short term energy outlook, which was released on October 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed that it saw the Brent spot price averaging $102.09 per barrel this year.

At the time of writing, Brent is trading at $92.75 per barrel. Brent soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years back in February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine.

