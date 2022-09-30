Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Warning
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, which is currently forecasting that Brent crude will average $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023, warned in a new report that it is likely to make a downward revision to its forecast this month.
“Brent crude prices are broadly flat week-on-week, trading at around $90 per barrel at the time of writing,” Fitch Solutions analysts stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone on Friday.
“However, trading has been volatile, with the front month contract closing as low as $84 per barrel on September 26, the lowest level since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The partial recovery was led by rumors of a further planned OPEC+ production cut, with the group set to meet on October 5 and Russia reportedly pushing for a one million barrel per day reduction in output,” the analysts added.
“The hurricane season in North America is also lending supply-side support in the near term, with Hurricane Ian taking out around 160,000 barrels per day of production offshore the U.S. However, the global economic outlook remains relatively bearish, raising concerns for demand. Risk off sentiment is also bidding up the dollar, which is further weighing on Brent by raising the price of oil in local currency terms,” the analysts continued.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, Fitch Solutions outlined that the balance of risk to its 2022 Brent forecast of $105 per barrel and its 2023 Brent forecast of $100 per barrel was “skewed to the downside”.
In that report, Fitch Solutions highlighted that oil prices were severely impacted by the Ukraine war of the first half of the year but noted that “over recent months the narrative has shifted, with bearish demand-side drivers overtaking bullish supply-side ones”.
“There have also been signs of the physical crude market weakening over recent months, with activity in the prompt market slowing alongside sagging futures prices. In the near term, the outlook is highly uncertain,” Fitch Solutions added in the report.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $89.52 per barrel. The commodity hit a 2022 peak, so far, of $127.98 per barrel on March 8.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
- Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
- U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
- Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- California Looking To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Heaters By 2030
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall